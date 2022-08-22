On a personal note
As a longtime resident of Ascension Parish, I try to keep in touch with old friends — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets.
I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in this column. After years of having chronic kidney disease, I've finally taken the next step and decided to hopefully get a kidney transplant.
The transplant coordinator with Tulane Transplant Institute called me Friday to give me the good news that I've been approved for the transplant list. And now the wait begins.
Chronic kidney disease has been part of my life since my youth. I was born with a kidney defect and had surgery at 13 to fix the problem. But the damage was done.
The disease has five stages and I was in stage 3a for more than two decades. About five years ago I moved to stage 3b and 2 years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4. My kidneys function at 22% of a regular kidney. This causes fatigue, pain from all the cysts on one kidney and a general blah feeling. CKD sucks.
For the past few months, I've been going through the transplant eligibility process. Lots of testing and meeting new doctors.
I feel lucky that I am listed. More than 90,000 Americans are awaiting a new kidney, according to Donate Life. Some are not eligible for a transplant and have to depend on dialysis. The average wait for a kidney is 3-5 years. Twelve people die everyday waiting for a kidney.
Many of those waiting for an organ need dialysis to stay alive. Louisiana has a large percentage of its residents on dialysis.
I share all of this to promote the awareness of the need for organs. Living kidney donors save lives. I’m also appreciative of those who check the organ donation box on their driver's license.
For more information on chronic kidney disease or organ donation contact the https://www.kidneyla.org,
https://www.lopa.org or TulaneTransplantInstitute.com. Follow me on Facebook or at www.theadvocate.com for updates on my journey.
Deadline set for candidates' announcements
Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election.
Announcements should be mailed to ascension@theadvocate.com. A color photo can be submitted of the candidate, and should be a high resolution jpg file sent as an attachment to the email.
All announcements must be 350 words or less and are subject to editing.
For information, call (225) 603-1998.
RRAA cancels event, announces fall fest plans
River Region Art Association has announced the cancellation of one event and the date for another. The group has canceled its Red Hot Night event in September and the set Fall Festival of Art for Oct. 1.
Artists in the community who were planning on submitting art for the September event are encouraged to submit art for the fall event. There are no restrictions on the art to be accepted.
The Fall Festival of Art will be held at the Depot Art Gallery, 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include live music, wine, and cocktail food as well as a raffle of two paintings, door prizes.
For more information, call (225) 644-8496.