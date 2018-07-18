After 40 years with Ascension Public Schools, Susan Vaughn is ready for retirement.
She stepped down as the district’s director of special education at the end of June.
“We are all better people for having known and worked alongside her, are grateful for her years of service and will greatly miss her. We are happy for her and wish her well as she enjoys this well-deserved retirement,” Superintendent David Alexander said.
Born Susan Lohman, she was raised in Alexandra as the oldest girl of nine children. She demonstrated a passion for caring for children from a young age, spending her teen years as a catechism teacher and baby sitter, a news release said.
She earned an undergraduate degree in elementary education from Northeast Louisiana University, now the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Upon graduating from college, she married and moved to Baton Rouge, taking on her first teaching job at Port Allen’s Holy Family Catholic School in 1975.
That first job made her realize she needed more education so that her students received the teaching they needed. Vaughn spent her days substitute teaching in East Baton Rouge Parish Schools and her nights attending LSU for a master’s degree in special education and a specialist’s degree in reading.
Vaughn moved to LaPlace in 1977, becoming a teacher of the learning disabled at LaPlace Elementary. She spent the next 40 years of her career in Ascension Parish.
She taught Donaldsonville Primary’s first Learning Disabilities class, staying there for three years before teaching special education at Gonzales Primary. She became principal of LeBlanc Special School in 1983. The school folded in the early 1990s as schools across the United States began to integrate special needs students into regular classes.
After LeBlanc Special School closed, Vaughn served as Gonzales Primary principal for two years, became a supervisor under Director of Special Education Glenda Duplessis and took over from Duplessis upon Duplessis’ retirement in 1998.
Vaughn has been working from the same third-floor office at LeBlanc Special School, now LeBlanc Special Services, for the past 20 years.
“It’s like my house. I’ve been here longer than any house I’ve lived in,” she said. “It’s bittersweet leaving this place.”
The most rewarding moments of her career often were birthed from challenges, including witnessing growth and opportunities for her students.
“It’s been very rewarding,” she said, “This is a great group of people and a great place to work.”
The years have brought numerous changes for special needs students, such as field trips, Louisiana Special Olympics, job training and placement programs. Special education students can earn a high school diploma or even participate in college programs such as Nicholls State University’s Bridge to Independence.
“A child with a disability can learn but not always in the same way or same time,” Vaughn said. “Ascension has so much. Very seldom do we turn down something a teacher wants to improve learning for our students.”
Vaughn has three children from her first marriage to Fred Robinson: Molly Robinson, Lara Maynes and Joshua Robinson. She shares a stepdaughter, Denise Vaughn, with her second husband, Bernie Vaughn. She has five grandchildren. During her retirement, she plans to spend more time with her family, though she has been asked to return to Ascension Public Schools every December to continue her holiday gumbo tradition.