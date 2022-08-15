Court cases filed in Ascension Parish July 25-29:
CIVIL SUITS
Theodore Williams and Cammie Hilliard v. Torrie Virdure Williams, injunction.
First American Bank and Trust v. Jessica August, open account.
Commissioners Pontchartrain Board v. John S. Dupuy Jr., expropriation.
University of Louisiana State Board v. Alexis Monique Myers, breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Brandon K. Hotard, executory judgment.
Levee District Board Pontchartrain v. Acquistapace David Thomas Trustee, Paul F. O'Brien Estate, Darby Carla Estate, Vernon Strickland and Henry Wong, expropriation.
Belle Helene LLC v. Exxon Mobil Corp., Pacific Enterprises Oil Co. USA, Sylvan Energy LLC, Reunion Resources Inc and Iberia Operating Corp., damages.
American Express National Bank v. Gerald Smith, open account.
Gene Guffey and Peyton Guffey v. Imperial Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Mitzi Ehrlich v. Zavier Arriola and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Todd Blair and Vanessa Blair v. Southern Farm Bureau Insurance Co., Industrial Support System Inc., Rod Braud and Jeff Diez, damages.
Carlon J. Cayette v. Justin D. Thomas, Progressive Insurance Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Garcia Roofing Replacement LLC v. Antoinette Thompson Stewman, moneys due.
Towd Point Mortgage Trust v. Raymond J. Pelotto aka Raymond Pelotto, Martha L. Pelotto aka Martha Pelotto, promissory note.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Latory Lomas, promissory note.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jessie Oubre, open account.
Victor Drescher v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. and Darrin Regira, damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Elisha Stewart, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Kenneth Handy, open account.
TD Auto Finance LLC v. Dylan Richard, executory judgment.
Vernecia (individual on behalf of) Dawson v. Government Employees Insurance Co. and Jordan Seiber, damages.
Henry McGuire v. Ascension Parish School Board, Louisiana Public Schools Risk Management, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Sharon Fefie, damages.
Beau Babin v. Domingo Marvin Mejia aka Marvin Mejia Domingo, damages.
Republic Finance LLC v. Tony W. Castle, executory judgment.
Clarence T. Stewart v. Barbara Ann Stewart and Automobile Club Inter Insurance Exchange, damages.
Amerihome Mortgage Co. LLC v. Brennen Michael Chifici, executory process.
Veronica Santiago v. American Access Casualty Company and Liduvina Martinez, damages.
Sherry Wade v. Centauri National Insurance Co., damages.
Bayou Land Properties Inc. v. 4th Dimension LLC and Monique Claitor, breach of contract.
FAMILY SUITS
Kenyatta Hebert v. Howard Hebert Jr., divorce.
Lakeitha York, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Allen Causey, paternity.
James Lofton v. Latasha Lofton, divorce.
Dara Lyn Bertucci v. Salvador Anthony Bertucci, divorce.
Gerald Wayne Duplechien v. Arla Ann Duplechien, divorce.
Mitzi Mire v. Dudley Mire Jr., divorce.
Pamela Arceneaux Hill v. Jacob Benjamin Hill, divorce.
Amanda Goodrum Bertrand v. Troy Bertrand, divorce.
Emily Smith McGriff v. Ryan Scott McGriff, divorce.
Leslie Rice Loiacano v. David Joseph Loiacano Jr., divorce.
Jessica Watson v. William Watson IV, divorce.
Rosamond Ricca v. Kory Ricca, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Louis Anthony Forsyth
Succession of Judy Crews Klein
Succession of James Stephen Marchand
Succession of Lela Mae Mire Guitreau
Succession of Virgil D. Joffrion Sr.
Succession of Kenneth Paul Smith Sr.
Succession of Marie Matte Duplechin