Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Committee is hosting its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park on Irma Boulevard in Gonzales.
Representatives of the various veterans service organizations will present a ceremony honoring those who have given their lives in service to our country. Local high school choirs and Junior ROTC groups will assist in presenting honors to our veterans.
Brigadier Gen. Cindy H. Haygood, assistant adjutant general Louisiana Army National Guard, will be the guest speaker.
For information, call (225) 247-4208 or email ascvetspark@gmail.com.
Summer Farmers Market kicks off
The Highway 621 Outdoor Farmers Market, 39275 La. 621, has kicked off its new season. The markets will be open from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday until August.
The market includes fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, salsa, baked goods and other items.
For information on the market or to sign up as a vendor, call Jaise Templet (225) 715-9106 or visit facebook.com/Hwy621OutdoorMarket.
VFW Post 3693 concert set for May 26 in Gonzales
Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 will host a Memorial Day weekend tribute concert May 26 at the VFW Post Hall at 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
Performers include Marty Raybon, of Shenandoah; Andy Griggs; Nelson Blanchard, of LeRoux; Clifton Brown; Konner James; Ben Ragsdale; and Mason Shows.
Tickets are $100. All tickets include VIP table seating and dinner.
Doors open 5:30 p.m. Dinner is set for 6 p.m., and the concert slated for 6:30 p.m. Visit the VFW's Facebook page for ticket information.
Donaldsonville Memorial Day ceremony
Donaldsonville veterans are planning a Memorial Day parade and ceremony starting at 9 a.m. at City Hall.
The parade leaves city hall at 9 a.m. May 30 and ends at Louisiana Square, where a program will be presented by American Legion Post 98 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3766.
For information, call (225) 473-4814 or (225) 445-1383.
Miss Donaldsonville pageant accepting applications
Applications for the Miss Donaldsonville Scholarship Pageant are available at Donaldsonville City Hall and Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The June 17 pageant offers scholarship money for contestants in the Miss, Teen and Little Miss categories.
For information, call (225) 445-1383 or email lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.
Wing Fest set for Donaldsonville
The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce will launch its first Wing Fest from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 4 at Crescent Park on Veterans Memorial Drive.
The event will feature a team wing cook-off, food, music and fun and, of course, lots of wings.
Performing live on the main stage is Larry Neal and the Neal Brother's Blues Band from 6 to 9 p.m.
For more information about vendors, team competition, or other scheduled activities, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (225) 473-4814.
Downtown Live @Crescent concert series set
The free Downtown Live @Crescent concert series held in Crescent Park continues June 4 with Larry Neal and the Neal Brother's Blues Band and ends July 2 with the Michael Foster Project. The concerts are set from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting.
For information, call (225) 445-1383.
Vaccinations offered
The Ascension Parish Health Unit is offering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for area residents.
In addition to vaccines, the Health Unit offers Pfizer and Moderna booster doses, which are administered at least six months from the date of the last dose.
Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
TOPS Club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.