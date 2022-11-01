LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss.
The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field.
Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins, a kinesiology senior from Bernice, was announced king.
The 2022 Senior Court included Ella Otken, of Denham Springs, a biological sciences student.
Other members on the 2022 Homecoming Court from the region include Destiny Graves, of Geismar, architecture; and Juliette LeRay, of Hammond, mass communication.
The court is comprised of 14 students that represent the sophomore, junior and senior undergraduate classifications plus graduate, law and veterinary school students. The six senior court members are eligible for king or queen honors.
The Homecoming Court is chosen annually in a multistage selection process that includes an application review round, a round of interviews with judges and a vote by the LSU student body for king and queen.