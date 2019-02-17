Ascension Parish deputies have identified one of the suspects in a rap party shooting in Donaldsonville early Saturday morning.

Police are seeking Darrel Morris Jr., 18, for disturbing the peace, six counts of illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault by drive-by shooting.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said detectives received information that Morris was involved in the shooting that left three people injured, and he believes more arrests could be forthcoming.

About 250 people were at a dance studio in the 3400 block of La. 1 South in Donaldsonville for the party when a fight broke out about 1 a.m., Ascension sheriff's deputies said Saturday.

Shortly after the fight started and deputies rushed in to break it up, multiple shots were fired and people began fleeing the scene, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts or with information on the case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7868. People also can text the sheriff's office's anonymous tip line at 847411.