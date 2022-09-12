Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Aug. 22-26:
CIVIL SUITS
Paula Reher v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., Dreyers Cleaning & Restoration Inc. dba Dki Dreyers, damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Shelby Leon Hastings, promissory note.
Dixie Electric Membership Corp. v. Ascension Parish Government and Hntb Corp., declaratory judgment.
US Bank National Association dba Elan Financial Services v. Clint Sparks, open account.
Sorrento Lumber Co. Inc. v. Pool Excavation LLC and Glenn Holland, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Dorian David Richard, forfeiture/seizure.
Red River Bank v. John F. Harris, promissory note.
Rocket Mortgage LLC Fka, Quicken Loans LLC Fka and Quicken Loans Inc. v. Brian Scott Christopherson and Nicole Smith Christopherson, executory process.
Jon (on behalf of) Holvey, Christi (on behalf of) Holvey v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, Jaylah Blank and USAA General Indemnity Co., damages.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Lorraine Phillips, open account.
US Bank Trust National Association v. Paul Joseph Champagne III, executory process.
Bank of America NA v. Sonya R. Hoenig, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Shyrone Delmore, open account.
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC v. Stelly, Woodrow P., estate and Stelly, Maxine D estate, executory process.
Cody Johnson v. Paul R. Sliman III and Katelyn Babin, damages.
Jane McConnell v. Hydraulic Fabrication & Repairs LLC and Raymond L. Farr Jr., damages.
Cypress Village Condominium Associates v. Joyce M. Joseph, monies due.
Gulfco Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Amber N. Naquin aka Amber Naquin, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Tina M. Williams aka Tina Williams, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Sheila Dowell, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Bryant Grows Jr., open account.
Community Bancorp of Louisiana Inc. v. Underwriters At Lloyds Certain, London Indian Harbor Insurance Co., QBE Specialty Insurance Co., Steadfast Insurance Co., General Security Indemnity Co. Arizona, United Specialty Insurance Co., Lexington Insurance Co., Global Specialty SE HDI, Old Republic Union Insurance Co., Geovera Specialty Insurance Co. and Transverse Specialty Insurance Co., damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Leslie Currin, promissory note.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Rodney Villenurve Jr. and Paula Nicole Hester, abandonment.
Leroyal L. Stevenson and Yolanda Stevenson v. Brady Joseph Miles and National Union Fire Insurance Co. Pittsburgh, damages.
GMFS LLC v. Agatha Nicole Rispone aka Agatha Nicole R. Administration Bain and Jason Albert (succession of) Bain, executory process.
MidFirst Bank v. Robert Loupe, executory process.
Parish of Ascension v. Katherine Thomas, damages.
Torrence Horton v. dba Adm, Daniels Midland Archer, Dennis Miranda and Todd Weber, damages.
Rhonda Ralph v. Choice Hotels International Inc. dba Suites Comfort and Gonzales Lodging LLC, damages.
William Obo Shirley, Dana Obo Shirley and Abegayle Minor Shirley v. Joshua Chapman and Shelter Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Christian Ozuna v. Victor Pena, Powerline Services Inc. and Arch Insurance Co., damages.
Stacey Blount v. Murphy Oil USA Inc. and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Alvin Williby Sr. v. Deshea Marie Caballero, Darius Leger and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Womack Investments LLC v. Ambuard Insurance Co., damages.
Jennifer Abraham, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Randy Abraham II, executory judgment.
GMFS LLC v. Michael R. Doughty and Derick E. McLaughlin, executory process.
Tammy Dixon v. National General Insurance Co. and Ronaldo Galluser, damages.
James A. Cannon v. Louisiana Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
Michelle B. Delaune v. Louisiana, judicial review.
FAMILY SUITS
Sara Lee Mateos v. Benito Mateos Reyes, divorce.
Scottie Reed Trahan v. Toni Mullen Trahan, divorce.
Kasey Chachere, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Marco Phillips, child support.
Natkisha Brown, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dan Duhone, child support.
Tiffany Johnson, state Department Children and Family Services v. Jeffrey Zell, child support.
Sarah Cox, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Zachary Burrough, child support.
Melissa Wilson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Emmitt Pugh Jr., child support.
Andrika Wilson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Eric Lebeouf Sr., child support.
Kayla Wilson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Lamarcus Jefferson, child support.
Theresa E. McCorquodale v. J. Guadalupe Alberto Avilatrejo and Avilatrejo J. Guadalupe Alberto, divorce.
Deanna Elizabeth Perry v. Johnson Marcus Christopher, paternity.
Edward Ezeff Jr. v. Brenda Ezeff, divorce.
Hollie Johnson Richter v. Hayden Alexander Richter, divorce.
Antonia Marie Arrington v. David Monroe Arrington, divorce.
Patrice N. Cavalier v. Jennifer Regina Bryan, divorce.
Brandy Carbo Latino v. James M. Latino, divorce.
Yvette E. Valdez Small v. Thad Allen Small, divorce.
Debra Lecheminant Church v. Wesley Theodore Church Jr., divorce.
Andrea Bob, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kep Thomas Sr., child support.
Ashley Puckett, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Alexander Payne, child support.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Lealon Voncile S. Johns
Succession of Ronald Joseph Braud
Succession of Leslie Rodriguez Schexnayder
Succession of Mark Stephen Schexnayder
Succession of Eddie McCain Hingle
Succession of Karen Marie Bahlinger
Succession of Robin Broussard Brooks
Succession of Eliazar Salinas Jr.
Succession of Percy Joseph Daigle
Succession of Amy Ann Hopkins Russell
Succession of Roger Lawrence Brumfield