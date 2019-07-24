Ascension Catholic's cross country leaders set pace for success
The Ascension Catholic cross country program has had its share of standouts over the past several years, and the 2019 squad is no different. Senior Haley Dupre and sophomore Chase Walker return to lead a young group of female and male runners.
Dupre is a three-time member of the All Metro team and was the state runner-up last year in Natchitoches. She has worked hard in the offseason, and her coach believes she has all the tools to be a great runner.
“Haley is a very talented runner, and she hasn’t even reached her potential yet," coach Timmy Daigle said. "She will be an excellent college runner."
Dupre has 4.0 GPA and a 22 on her ACT and has interest in Nicholls, Northwestern, Southeastern and McNeese. “Being a senior is a big deal, as we will be very young (but talented). I must lead by example and push the younger runners to get better every day” she said, adding that she draws motivation to train so hard from her family and friends.
Walker finished fourth last season as a freshman in Natchitoches. His 2-mile times are ranked as the best for returning runners in Class A.
“Chase is an extremely hard worker; he compares to the great runners that have ran for Ascension Catholic in the past," Daigle said. Walker, along with fellow sophomore Will Bellina (who finished fifth at the state meet) will lead the Bulldogs this season, and the team should be one of the best in its classification.
Walker will be taking the ACT very soon and has a 3.3 GPA going into his sophomore year. When asked what motivates him, Walker said: "Race day. There is nothing like the adrenaline you get when racing."
Being a leader as sophomore is unusual, but Walker is ready for the challenge. “Practice hard every day and lead by example, give everything on race day,” he said.
Daigle is excited about the possibilities of this season, especially with standouts like Dupre and Walker on his team. “We have a chance to be really good on the boys' side, young talent that all work hard; our girls will be led by Haley and some talented middle school runners," Daigle said. "We will be in the mix."
Dupre and Walker are not ready to move on yet, but they want to leave their mark on a program that has won several state championships in cross country. “I want to be remembered as the only senior that really pushed our younger runners to work every day,” Dupre said.
“When I am done, I want to be remembered as a great teammate and someone that gave maximum effort in practice and on race day,” Walker said.
Running cross country takes discipline and motivation. Some may say you are born with it; this certainly seems to be the case with these two.