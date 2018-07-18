Support local veterans at the Rivers n’ Bayou Poker Run, beginning and ending Saturday at the Gautreau-Williams Post 81 of the American Legion, 12042 W. Main St., Gonzales.
Motorcycles, jeeps, buggies, trucks and autos are welcome. Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., with an opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. and the run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. All vehicles must return no later than 5 p.m.
Cost to participate in the run is $20 per rider/driver or $25 with a meal ticket. Passengers are $15 each or $20 with a meal ticket.
Pastalaya will be available from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Plates are $5 in advance or $7 the day of the event. Rival will provide live entertainment from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with no cover charge. The day also includes a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction, as well as on-site vendors. Proceeds from the event support local veterans and the community.
For more information or to order presale plates of pastalaya, call Daryl Molliere at (225) 954-9655 or John Herren at (225) 485-4610.