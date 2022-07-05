The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 23-30:
June 23
Ard, Whitney Adriel: 8508 Greenwell Springs Road, Apt. 250, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft less than $1,000
Covington, Shannon Edward: 13393 Bourgeois Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; theft of a motor vehicle, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
McNeal, Benjamin M.: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; Age: 46; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Espree, Marlon Jarell: 165 Carlin St., Port Barre; Age: 45; two counts hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant
Tate, Keith Everett: 3177 Harris Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 56; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Johnston, James Gregory: Lake Martin Road, St. Amant; Age: 45; criminal trespass/all other, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Street, Anthony: 1416 Peytavin St. A, Donaldsonville; Age: 23; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hebert III, Larry: 37087 Cobblestone Ave., Geismar; Age: 22; aggravated assault with a firearm
Mcbride, Darious Wayne: 7307 La. 405, Donaldsonville; Age: 18; riding on roadways and bicycle paths, stop signs and yield signs, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, resisting an officer, bicycles/front lamps-rear lamps-side and rear reflectors
June 24
Smith, Drake A.: 15210 La. 44, Lot 10, Gonzales; Age: 28; disturbing the peace/simple assault, simple assault
Cook, Savanna Carson: 39339 Magazine Ave., Gonzales; Age: 25; urinating in public, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Clark, Darian Lerone: 206 Martin Luther King Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 26; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Marks, Shyhem: 5232 Timber Haven Lane, New Orleans; Age: 26; two counts surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Wright, Dwayne J.: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., No. 704, Gonzales; Age: 54; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ourso, Michael Paul: 65425 Bayou Road, Plaquemine; Age: 43; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Searcy, Dana Elizabeth: 14331 Nuccio Road, Tickfaw; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gauthier, Stacie Hebert: 11167 Kling Road, Geismar; Age: 49; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), no driver's license on person, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Washington, Andrew: 3240 Greenwood Road, Shreveport; Age: 55; resisting an officer, simple battery
Sellers Jr., Roy: 5162 Salinger Drive, Darrow; Age: 32; surety
Freeman, Lonnie D.: 14278 Essen Terrace Drive, Gonzales; Age: 48; aggravated second degree battery, aggravated battery
Sutherland, Dearen Joseph: 8291 Mill St., St James; Age: 20; resisting an officer, criminal mischief/giving of any false alarm of fire or notice, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Urbina, Efrain J.: 44444 Melancon St. 45, Sorrento; Age: 42; disturbing the peace/ violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Wilson, Qjuana Tashawn: 214 W. Tenth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 31; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Cantrelle Jr., Walter A.: 1317 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 69; two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
June 25
Morein, Brandon Michael: 14320 Tiggy Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Williams Jr., Alton Ronald: 719 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 56; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Stevens, Trevis Dontre: 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 25; proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana-or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Hengst, Charles: 17031 Dykes Road, French Settlement; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate
Hammons, Lindsey Nichole: 36083 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 28; access device fraud less than $500, forgery
Galladora, Elmer G.: 811 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery, second degree battery, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Martin Jr., Anthony C.: 36600 Pookey Lane, No. 13, Prairieville; Age: 34; accessories after the fact
Million, Edward Gene: 710 N. Tobey Ave., Gonzales; Age: 58; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
June 26
Napoleon, Dontrel: 123 Palm Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; insulting or threating an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer
Gibson, Jarmaine Renard: 1407 McKinley Alley, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; simple assault, public bribery, owners and drivers to comply with inspection laws, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
James, Leondrea Jamal: 715 Fourth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; no motor vehicle Insurance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, general speed law, operating vehicle while license is suspended
McCoy, Travis I.: 42099 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dunn III, Donald N.: 1005 E. Greenbriar St., Gonzales; Age: 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hughes, Julie Vernon: 44095 W. E. Bill Stevens Road, St. Amant; Age: 46; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
June 27
Coco III, Lawrence Paul: 3350 Main St., Darrow; Age: 59; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, hit-and-run driving, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nguyen, Lam T.: 18550 Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Poche, Caige: 44355 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 31; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
McDonald, Kagen: 14401 Courtney Road, No. 5, Walker; Age: 26; in for court, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jimerson, Tyrell J.: unknown address; Age: 27; in for court
Harvey, Romel Julien: 306 W. Seventh St., Donaldsonville; Age: 36; in for court
Holsomback, Jobe Lynn: 148 N. Brown Ave., Gonzales; Age: 44; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Hano, Wesley Paul: 25427 Onellion Road, Holden; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant
Ricks, Maxwell: 37094 Second St., Darrow; Age: 54; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Wolfley, David Hugh: 1773 Hemlock St., Beloit, Wisconsin; Age: 44; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Hendrick, Ethan Neal: 12487 Hebert Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Millet, Casey: 15111 John West Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; surety, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Weaver, Rebecca A.: 9771 Jefferson Highway, Apt. 180, Baton Rouge; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant
Harris III, Allen: 1104 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 54; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Moore, Sarah: 14457 Lake Meadows Court, Gonzales; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Turner, Samantha Nicole: 3675 Wayne Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 31; theft of a firearm, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Morris, Pamela: 2774 Lockwood St., Baton Rouge; Age: 50; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery
Judson, Travis Rainek: 38386 Rue Chateau Ave., Gonzales; Age: 42; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Holmes, Jarmel: 43466 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 35; parole violation, domestic abuse battery
Estilette, Chad Joseph: 37257 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
June 28
Jackson, Terron Marquice: 5364 Hemingway Drive, Darrow; Age: 32; cruelty to juveniles
Aras, Haluk Turk: 43131 Pinewood Ave., Prairieville; Age: 38; aggravated assault with a firearm
Littleberry, John Finell: 1868 Gen. Beauregard Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 30; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Anderson, Kendrick: 10622 Toledo Bend Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 31; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence battery
Potts, Trinity D.: 41033 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 24; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, failure to appear-bench warrant
Cheshire, Scot Kevin: 14303 Bluff Lakes Drive, Prairieville; Age: 41; 11 counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Tarifa, Dylan Anthony: 18713 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 29; second degree rape
Scamardo, Ian Christopher: 2337 Northwind Ave., Zachary; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, breach of bail condition, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Smith, Travis Adell: 308 W. Ascension St., Gonzales; Age: 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
June 29
Gros Jr., Kenneth P.: 12547 Hidden Ridge Road, Walker; Age: 54; in for court
Gomez, Adrienne Marie: 4188 Haydel Road, Darrow; Age: 38; probation violation
London, Kumari L.: 5030 Brown Ext., Darrow; Age: 39; surety
Comeaux, Tanner James: 82225 Bayou Road, Plaquemine; Age: 44; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Ezeff, Johntez: 812 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder/attempt, second degree murder
Crutchfield, Tavion Daquan: 12043 Roddy Road 21, Gonzales; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Emerson, Marnika: 16142 La. 930, Prairieville; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant
June 30
Grace Jr., Augusta: 2424 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 70; failure to appear-bench warrant
Carter III, Calvin: 911 S. Abe Ave., Gonzales; Age: 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hawkins, Thadius Roderick: 38193 Willow Lake S., Prairieville; Age: 37; domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Pardue, Mark A.: 12434 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; Age: 36; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery