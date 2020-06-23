Louisiana Tech recently announced its spring 2020 graduates. The school is planning a special commencement ceremony Aug. 15 for the spring graduates.

Area graduates include:

Ascension Parish

Geismar

Jordan T. Head, Master of Architecture

Gonzales

Alisha J. Brown, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering

Ryan M. Cordes, Bachelor of Science

Rhett Anthony Firmin, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Prairieville

Andre Cary Aguillard, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

Brittany Erin Alford, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design

Micaela Nicole Clouse, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

Danny Royal Hampton, Bachelor of Science

William H. Johnson, Master of Architecture

Nicholas Bradley Jones, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

Brittany Renee Landry, Bachelor of Arts

Patrick J. Landry, Bachelor of Science

Hannah Paige Lilly, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Joseph E. Orgeron, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology

Mitchell Dominic Porche, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Joshua Christopher Toepfer, Bachelor of Science

Tristan Dee Williams, Bachelor of Science

St. Amant

Clayton Paul Kerek, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Jacob Henry Smith, Bachelor of Science

