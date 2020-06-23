Louisiana Tech recently announced its spring 2020 graduates. The school is planning a special commencement ceremony Aug. 15 for the spring graduates.
Area graduates include:
Ascension Parish
Geismar
Jordan T. Head, Master of Architecture
Gonzales
Alisha J. Brown, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering
Ryan M. Cordes, Bachelor of Science
Rhett Anthony Firmin, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Prairieville
Andre Cary Aguillard, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Brittany Erin Alford, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design
Micaela Nicole Clouse, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
Danny Royal Hampton, Bachelor of Science
William H. Johnson, Master of Architecture
Nicholas Bradley Jones, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science
Brittany Renee Landry, Bachelor of Arts
Patrick J. Landry, Bachelor of Science
Hannah Paige Lilly, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Joseph E. Orgeron, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology
Mitchell Dominic Porche, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Joshua Christopher Toepfer, Bachelor of Science
Tristan Dee Williams, Bachelor of Science
St. Amant
Clayton Paul Kerek, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Jacob Henry Smith, Bachelor of Science