Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on March 15-April 9:
CIVIL SUITS
Cameron Holmes and Corey Holmes Jr. v. Tutorship.
Fitzgerald Gabriel Guillen and Fitzgerald Mi'Kell Guillen v. Tutorship.
Riyonna L. Solomon v. Tutorship.
Haddad Investments LLC v. SDCS Entertainment LLC, Keith Secrist, SCDS Consulting LLC and SDCR Holdings LLC, breach of contract.
Adam E. Hosack v. Louisiana State of Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Dara Diggs v. Michael Bacon, C & B Plumbing Repairs Inc. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Brandon M. Duplessis v. State of Louisiana, judicial review.
Joshua Richard Davidson v. Brittney Bennett Davidson and Ryan Christopher McMillan, disavowal of paternity.
Oratia Price v. Emery Coleman Jr., discovery.
Louisiana State University Board v. Ayanna Cushenberry, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Kyle S. Strother, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Rodolfo Alday, open account.
Regional Acceptance Corp v. Brian J. Landry and Mark C. Landry, open account.
Lawanda Nelson v. Albert D. Simmons, damages.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Dora Leola James aka Leola W. James, executory process.
Joan Aguillard v. Barbara Aikens Darville, Huey P. Aikens Jr., Ray Anthony Aikens, Julie Denise Aikens Lang, David W. Aikens, Joy Lynn Aikens and Brian Keith Aikens, partition of property.
Bridget McLain v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Jeremy Jumonville and Alicia Jumonville v. Precision Landscape LLC dba Precision Landscape & Pools LLC, Discount Fiberglass Pools LLC dba Pools Tallman, damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jonda J. Martin, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Lesley A. Brumfield, open account.
Suzette G. Newman v. Dylan James Ardoin, XYZ Insurance Co., Johnny L. Ward and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Total Choice Federal Credit Union v. Caleb D. Morlas, promissory note.
Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Fka and Jefferson Financial Credit Union v. Samuel V. Watson and Sam Watson, promissory note.
Synchrony Bank v. Shwann Brignac, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Caleb J. Rowe, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Blaise Hebert, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Dennis Duplessis, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Juan Ortiz, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Sara Mateos, open account.
Discover Bank v. Dominick Marrero Sr., open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lakesha Barker, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lakeshia Barker Fountain, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank v. Bridget Scott, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank v. Nicole L. Breaux, open account.
Charles Hunt v. Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Tammy Guillot v. Elizabeth Fiato and Brian W. Albrecht, visitation.
Louisiana State of Workforce Commission v. Superior Iron Works & Supply LLC, executory judgment.
Libertas Tax Fund I LLC v. Rodolfo Delacruz Villecas and Patsy Kay Delacruz Villecas, quiet tax title.
Manuel D. Alvarado Mendoza v. Custody, miscellaneous.
Deborah W. McQuarn v. Lawrence Bennett, Lucile Bennett, Luddie Johnson, Esau Payton Jr. and Jake P. Payton, declaratory judgment.
Sherman Credit Inc v. Oliver Griffin, executory judgment.
Crown Assest Management LLC and Comenity Captial Bank v. Debra S. Jones, promissory note.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Roderick Lewis, promissory note.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Judith Turner, promissory note.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Joey M. Kahl, promissory note.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. April Chambliss aka April Renter, promissory note.
Conn Appliances Inc. and Conns v. Kazanski D. Colar, promissory note.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Carlos Arauz, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rhonda Lewis, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cuthbert Chester, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Francis Gautreau, open account.
Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio and First National Bank of Omaha v. David Shook, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dwain P. Aucoin, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Traci Pursifull, open account.
Placid C. Nwokorie Sr. v. Allstate Insurance Co., breach of contract.
Bonnita Matsuda v. Joel Loots, damages.
Oliphant Financial LLC v. Brent Ruffin, monies due.
(individual on behalf of) Megan Drew v. Houston Specialty Insurance Co., Guitreau General Contractors LLC and Brayden Guitreau, damages.
Oliphant Financial LLC v. Ryan Moreau, monies due.
Heather S. Drago v. William P. Kirksey, community property settlement.
Kim Milano v. Marquita Steward, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Citibank Na v. Diana L. Bordelon, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc v. Tommy Cann, promissory note.
Portofolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Justin Schilling and Nancy Luterswchilling, damages.
Citibank Na v. Wade Woodward, open account.
Libertas Tax Fund I LLC v. Geraldine Brown Holloway, Investors Bmo Harris Heartland and First Heritage Credit Of Louisiana LLC, miscellaneous.
Kevin Zeno v. Dennis Harper, damages.
Margaret Harelson v. Louisiana Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
Landmark Bank v. Dequarsha D. Lavergne, executory process.
Campus Federal Credit Union v. Donyale Day, open account.
Cody Mayers and Monica Mayers v. Go Auto Insurance Co. and Jacob S. Mitchell, damages.
Meghan Guillory Lockwood v. Robert Lockwood, rule.
Second Round Sub LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank v. Julie E. Blount, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank v. Brandi Hebert, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kelly Stafford, open account.
Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Lashunda T. Johnson, monies due.
Jeffrey Lynn Bourriague v. General Motors LLC and Ross Downing Buick GMC Cadillac LLC, damages.
Right Or Wrong Properties LLC v. Cafe De Olivos LLC, Saed Falim and Nasrean Jaber, past due wages.
Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Joseph D. Moore, Aliceson Miller Moore aka Aliceson Miller aka Aliceson M. Walker aka Aliceson Walker aka Aliceson Moore, executory process.
Timothy C. Christian v. State of Louisiana, judicial review.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Ronnie Price, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Kain W. Worthy, open account.
Iberville Bank v. M&M Lodging LLC and Gopalbhai Lalbhai Patel, promissory note.
Jermaine Hutchinson and Dwight Perrilloux Jr. v. Abilene Jacks, visitation.
Sherwin Williams Co. v. Cypress Bayou Group LLC and McKinley Bailey, monies due.
Catherine Dantoni and David Dantoni v. Virgil Worthington and State Farm Fire and Casualty, damages.
Capital One Bank v. Connie D. Braud, open account.
Discover Bank v. Carolyn Landry, open account.
National Fire Insurance Hartford Aso. and Chem Spray South Inc v. Timothy Evans Jr. aka Timmy Evans, damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jennifer R. Blunschi, open account.
Capitol One Bank USA Na v. Edwin P. Braud, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Nicole Grogan, open account.
Td Bank USA Na v. Dwight Joseph, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Hope Cashio, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Charles Bickham, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Davion M. Gipson, open account.
Discover Bank v. Anthony F. Runfalo, monies due.
State of Louisiana v. Quincy Wilson, forfeiture/seizure.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Bryan J. Perilloux Jr. aka Bryan Perilloux Jr., executory process.
American Express National Bank v. John Diez aka John C. Diez, monies due.
Discover Bank v. Ashley Duplessis, monies due.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Danny Dukes, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Mia Edwards v. Michael Anthony Bougere and Goauto Insurance Co., damages.
Lydia Stanfield v. Liberty Mutual Group Inc. and Investments Institutional Center Fidelity, declaratory judgment.
Discover Bank v. Michael D. Sheffield, open account.
Louisiana State Of v. Emery A. Young Jr., forfeiture/seizure.
Capital One Bank USA Inc v. Blanchard Marcus J, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Nicole Smith, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Melissa A. Vidrine, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Staci B. Linton, open account.
Citibank Na v. Daniel R. McRaven, open account.
Steven Hebert v. Old American Indemnity Co. and Annette Winfrey, damages.
Ladarius Wicker v. Fresenius Medical Care Capital dba Fresenius Kidney Care Ascension, medical review panel.
Willow Lake Homeowners Association v. Ascension Parish Of, Oak Grove Townhomes LLC and Dantin Bruce Development LLC, damages.
Latronda Parker v. Wal Mart Louisiana LLC, damages.
Chase S. Hernandez v. Louisiana State of Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Conn Appliances Inc v. Leon E. Faist III, promissory note.
American Credit Acceptance LLC v. Jennifer Acosta and Alexis Acosta, executory process.
Parish of Ascension v. Tom Fereday and Laura Fereday, damages.
Gail G. Rainey v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Mona Faye Jenkins v. Allstate Property and Casualty Ins. and James A. Naylor, damages.
Jego Tech LLC and Jorge Valencia v. Scottsdale Insurance Co., Cody's Transportation Systems and Victor Valencia, damages.
Citibank Na v. Jerome Ausbrooks, open account.
Judy Bourque, Dale Bourque, Keith Bourque, Tanya (individual on behalf) Bourque and Allison J. (Decease) Bourque v. Maison Cachet of Gonzales LLC dba Bend Senior Living Francois, damages.
Louisiana State of Disaster Recovery v. Sherry Lynn Sims aka Sherry Lynn Cole-Sims, monies due.
Kenneth D. Eichner v. Kevin Daly and Sherri Ann Daly, executory judgment.
Randall J. Blanchard Jr. v. Jimmy L. Davis, Go Auto Insurance Co. and Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Admiral Insurance Co. v. SDCS Entertainment LLC dba Stick Entertainment Red, breach of contract.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. Karen Kelson, promissory note.
American Express National Bank v. Tacie Rabalais, open account.
Us Bank National Association v. Patrick Dupree, executory process.
Charles Ayles v. Walgreen Louisiana Co. Inc., Walgreens and XYZ Insurance, damages.
Louisiana State of Workforce Commission and Director Renita Ward Williams v. Bail & Enforcement Training Institute, executory judgment.
Stephen E. Broyles Jr. v. Jeremy Ducote and Rithm Solution Group LLC, executory judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Christin Dove, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Shaun Scott, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Heather Furnas, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Carlos Arauz, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Gilbert Allen Jr., forfeiture/seizure.
American Express National Bank v. Vashelle D. Gordon, open account.
Shannon Williams v. Jason Williams, executory judgment.
Jas Real Estate LLC v. Wall Decor & More LLC and Mia Townsend, damages.
Robbie Robert and Dani Robert v. Lalumina LLC, Almatis Burnside LLC, ABC Insurance Co., Vecta Environmental Services LLC and Def Insurance Co., damages.
Lillian Romaniello, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Fairbanks Christopher, executory judgment.
Jennifer Santana, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Rodriguez Anthony Jimenez, executory judgment.
Nikisha W. Washington v. Robert B. Toups and Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Joshua Dowiatt v. Brittani Farr, divorce.
Daniel Dobbs v. Laura Dobbs, divorce.
Shanna Joy Johnson v. Corey Joseph Zeringue, divorce.
Raymond J. Vaughn v. Misty Skeen Vaughn, divorce.
Tammy Stewart v. Stewart Ivy, divorce.
Kerry Vaugn Stockton v. Christopher Mark Stockton, divorce.
Nicole Carole L. Arnold v. Preston P. Arnold, divorce.
Norman Alfred Knaps III v. Brandy Guidry Knaps, divorce.
Jamie Braud Bleakley v. Joshua Mark Bleakley, divorce.
Michael J. Williams v. Cierra M. Williams, divorce.
Denise Freire Miranda v. Pierre Coutinho Pereira, divorce.
Yiller M. Dubon v. Billy M. Caballero, divorce.
Elaina Maria Andes v. Adam Joseph Andes, divorce.
Cherie Carr, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kenneth Carr, child support.
Jayla Crandle, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Melvin Landry, child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Shantrel Green, child support.
Libby Musco, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kenneth Landry III, child support.
Brandie Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Marcus Williams, child support.
Laquinta Swanson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Javon Butler, child support.
Kayla Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Foley Lanehart, child support.
Porche Caster, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Demarcus Smith, child support.
Kianna Deloch, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jeffery Hunt, child support.
Loretta Curry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kimeka Curry, child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Shantrel Green, child support.
Teri Habisreitinger, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Elmer Habisreitinger III, child support.
Steven Guidry v. Sarah Berteau, divorce.
Brandy Lynn Helms v. Bradley Kenneth Helms, divorce.
Charilyn Kliebert v. Benjamin Kliebert, divorce.
Carol A. Sanders v. Lawrence Owens Sanders III, divorce.
Kristina Becerra Powers v. Timothy W. Powers, divorce.
Joseph Dwyer v. Dustin Jack Dwyer, divorce.
Autumn Elise Thaxton v. Blake Randal Romero, divorce.
Brittany Nicole Moreau v. Kyle Raymond Rome, divorce.
Elizabeth Murray v. Kelly Scaife, divorce.
Austin Lee Waite v. Miranda C. Foster Waite, divorce.
Yvonne E. Sahuque v. Paul E. Sahuque, divorce.
Wade J. Allemand v. Katina L. McAdams Allemand, divorce.
Sonjia Dawson Sims v. Leroy Sims Jr., divorce.
Inzinna Dana, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Darren Bobo, child support.
Maria Del Rio Ortiz v. Felix Serrano Rosado, divorce.
Theo Reginald George v. Ta'Keisha Victoria Hamilton, divorce.
Darlene L. Landry v. Ronald D. Landry, divorce.
Teresa D. Dale Goshorn v. Lindsey Adam Goshorn, divorce.
Raevan Diann Quaid v. Dylan James Quaid, divorce.
Jonda Jaquel Martin v. Justin Jerome Johnson, divorce.
Deron Ruben v. Victoria Grooms, paternity.
Charles E. Bishop v. Willa Mire Bishop, divorce.
Corey J. Mills v. Tareson L. Mills, divorce.
Jasmin Waiters, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tyron Johnson, paternity.
Chandlier Mitchell, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Levy Acquindus Jr, paternity.
Bria Sutherland, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Adrian Steib Jr., paternity.
Kadjiha Hood, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Steven Bradford, paternity.
Alayna Jaeger, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Taylor Bourque, paternity.
Tasheba LeBlanc, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Chadwick Brown, child support.
Dana Joseph, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jarred Jasmin Sr., child support.
Staci Abreo, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Michael Abreo, child support.
Whitney Lebourgeois, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kaitlyn Whittington, child support.
Paula Lanoux Babin v. Joey Babin, divorce.
Zonya Caster v. Lawrence Caster, divorce.
Amanda Rock Babin v. Ron M. Babin, divorce.
Ashley C. Bell v. Carlos J. Bell Sr., divorce.
Kayleigh Ruckstuhl v. Frank Andrew Parkin, divorce.
Stephanie Adams v. Paul Trim, divorce.
Renee Guillory Godley v. John Lee Godley, divorce.
Ashlee Renee Albarado v. Danin Anthony Albarado, divorce.
Brittany Besson Blouin v. Andrew James Blouin, divorce.
Kenneth James Pauley v. Demetria Pauley, divorce.
Christopher K. Nkadi v. Sandra W. Nkadi, divorce.
Baldemar Hernandez v. Maria Guadalupe Benavides, divorce.
Kelly Renee Paulle v. Kenneth Shane Paulle, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Robert E. Smith Jr.
Succession of Cecile Gilhang Huber
Succession of Edward Pottain
Succession of Lonnie Hewitt Jr.
Succession of David Paul Picou
Succession of Lavon Willis Maulden Jr.
Succession of Teckla Trosclair Holder
Succession of Michael James Cancienne
Succession of Jason Michael Bourgeois
Succession of Connie Chauvin Rouyea
Succession of Freddie Paul Rouyea
Succession of Stewart Lorita L. Hill, Lorita L. Hill Stewart ,
Succession of Freddie Joseph Carbo Jr.
Succession of John Willie Jackson
Succession of Leona S. Joseph Graves
Succession of Crenshaw Anne Spencer Gautreaux
Succession of Feaster Dorsey
Succession of Christine Wilkinson Selman
Succession of Sharla Wynn Miller Gautreau
Succession of Rowena M. St. Pierre Chauvin
Succession of Myles Joseph Bourque Jr.
Succession of Denis J. Webre Sr.
Succession of Anthony Jackson
Succession of Marie Louise Achee White
Succession of Hinh Van Ngo
Succession of Hebert John Boudreaux
Succession of Roland J. Millet Sr.
Succession of Joseph Lawrence Gautreau
Succession of Delores Lucas Johnson
Succession of Steve Anthony Gautreau
Succession of June Diez Delaune
Succession of Joseph David Martin
Succession of Glerma Broussard Babin
Succession of Laura Kieren
Succession of David Keith Bordelon, Amber Bordelon ,
Succession of Earl Wayne Stafford
Succession of Dianne H. Saucier Aka, Dianne Hammel Saucier,
Succession of Allen Hale Reynolds