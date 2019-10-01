DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish School Board members got their first look on Tuesday at proposed attendance zones for the Bluff Ridge Primary School now under construction on La. 73 in Prairieville.

The school, expected to open in August 2020, is being built to relieve overcrowding at Dutchtown and Spanish Lake primary schools.

While the school district's ideal enrollment goal for its primary schools is 740, Dutchtown Primary's current enrollment is at approximately 780; Spanish Lake's is at about 900.

At a meeting Tuesday, members of the board's strategic planning committee looked at four plans presented by Chad Lynch, director of planning and construction.

By the end of the meeting the number of plans had been whittled down to three, and the committee had asked Lynch to come back to its Oct. 15 meeting with a fourth plan that combines recommendations by committee members.

The plans for the new Bluff Ridge Primary draw from current enrollment areas for both Spanish Lake and Dutchtown Primary.

This school year has already seen the opening of another new Prairieville school, Bullion Primary, which relieved overcrowding at two other primary schools in the area, Oak Grove and Prairieville Primary.

A parent at Tuesday's committee meeting urged School Board members to include two small subdivisions in the enrollment boundary for the new Bluff Ridge Primary School opening in 2020.

Students in both the Renaissance and Province Pointe subdivisions, both less than a mile from the site of the new primary school under construction, now travel by bus an hour away to Duplessis Primary, said Marcus Plaisance, who lives in the Renaissance neighborhood.

"We're cut out of all of these plans," he said.

Plaisance cited state law and Ascension Parish School Board policy that allows subdivisions to petition to attend a school if the subdivision is less than a mile away. He said the School Board should expect get such petitions if the two neighborhoods are excluded from the Bluff Ridge Primary attendance zone.

The School Board expects to finalize enrollment boundary plans at its Oct. 15 meeting, with the plans then going on the board's website for residents to study, before a public hearing to be held in late October.

An online survey about the plans will also be available to residents, before the public hearing.