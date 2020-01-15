For many in Ascension Parish, Angelle Deshautelles was the only library director they knew. For 33 years, she worked with the Ascension Parish Library, bringing her no-nonsense business style to a library system that saw many changes through the years.
Deshautelles, 65, died on Dec. 29 and was buried Jan. 2.
A replacement is expected in coming weeks, as a search had already begun, said Library Board member Lauthaught Delaney Sr., of Donaldsonville.
Delaney, who has served on the library board since 1998, said Deshautelles was detail-oriented and a stickler when it came to the budget.
"She was concerned about the patrons and did her best to accommodate what patrons wanted," Delaney said.
Throughout her tenure, Deshautelles saw lots of changes and adapted well to the modernization of the library system, Delaney said. She worked seamlessly with the board to bring about change and provide the services patrons requested.
Dshautelles also was known for operating the library system with a family feel, said Larie Myers, associate library director.
"She created a family culture here," Myers said. "Her mission was to have the best library we could ... and she served her mission well."
John Stelly, assistant library director, worked with Deshautelles for 23 years. He said he will miss her sense of humor. "She had a great sense of humor; she would laugh at my jokes," Stelly said.
Stelly said that when it came to budget time, "she knew her numbers and had a mind like steel trap."
Her reputation as an expert in her field was known throughout the state and country. She enjoyed mentoring young librarians and would often take calls from new librarians from across the state.
Under her leadership the library grew from 23 to over 70 employees, from three to 14 librarians, from manual processes for circulation and the card catalog to a networked system, from 7,150 to 11,648 annual public service hours, from 4.2 mills to 6.8 mills in property tax, from a $180,000 acquisitions budget to $745,750 for library collections, and from 31,094 to 111,569 square feet of library building space, Stelly said in a 2014 letter nominating Deshautelles for an award.
Her efforts to improve library service led to Ascension Parish Library winning the Modisette Award for Public Libraries in 1994 and 2000. Her list of honors is a long one and showed the respect she had from library professionals around the country.
Deshautelles worked with local businesses to improve technology at the library and fund other expansions and services.
She was involved in several community board and nonprofit organizations, always stressing the importance of networking.
Myers and Stelly have joined forces with the staff to pick up Deshautelles' duties, but they said it's been hard carrying on without their longtime leader.
"I really do miss her every day," Stelly said.