Three Ascension Parish 4-H members competed in the district and state horse shows in June and July.
On June 27, the trio qualified for the State 4-H Horse show thanks to their showing in the District Horse Show at the Florida Parishes Arena.
Results of the District Horse Show:
Kylie Cliburn: first place in pole bending, and second place in barrel racing; qualified for state in all events.
Allie Cliburn: second place in breakaway roping, third place in barrel racing; qualified for state in all events.
Abby Lobell: first place breakaway roping, qualified for state
The State Horse Show was held July 7-11 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The results of the state horse show:
Kylie Cliburn: first place in pole bending 13 and under; qualified to attend the Southern Regional Competition in Perry, Georgia.
Allie Cliburn: third place pole bending 13 and under.