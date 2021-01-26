Desiree Falgout, a junior at St. Amant High School, adjusted the stance of her goat, Bug, during Saturday preparation for the Ascension Livestock Association 4H/FFA Parish Livestock Show at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Falgout practiced social distancing for the show, as did others taking in the parish livestock show. Most were seen masked up in the barns and stalls throughout the weekend event.
Exhibitors competed Saturday and Sunday for the right to compete in the next phase of livestock season, the district show in February.