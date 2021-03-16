Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Feb. 22-25:
CIVIL SUITS
Amy Calvit v. Americas Insurance Co., damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jill E. Smith, open account.
Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Donyale Day, agreement.
Oliphant Financial LLC v. Brian Sincere, monies due.
Riverland Federal Credit Union v. Gregory Alexander Gathers, monies due.
Capital One Bank v. Terrell Ardoinshook, open account.
Dontrell Joseph v. ABC Insurance Co., Dollar Tree Stores Inc, XYZ Insurance Co. and Donaldsonville Associates 2018, damages.
Yma Lemon v. Mayra Salgado, damages.
Jarred Jones v. Ryan Cougot and Farm Bureau Co. Texas, damages.
Discover Bank v. Sedra Jerome Signater, executory judgment.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Edwin H. Vernon Jr., executory judgment.
Amy Witt v. Larry C. Garrett and Geico Secure Insurance Co., damages.
State of Louisiana Department Transportation & Development v. Young Sloan and Mona Young, expropriation.
Louisiana State Department Transportation & Development v. Chet Young, expropriation.
Lachaze Smith, Earnest Toppings Jr. and Robert Jarrell v. Entergy Louisiana LLC and John Doe, damages.
John Christopher Dufour v. Geico Casualty Co., Walmart Inc. and Margaret Lee, damages.
Louisiana State of v. Emanuel Gonzalez, forfeiture/seizure.
Nancy Joan Hays and William Robert Hays Sr. v. H2cow Properties LLC dba Ons Restaurant Walk, damages.
American Express National Bank v. Kevin Pegues aka Kevin M. Pegues, open account.
Herbert Johnson v. Roderick Williams and USAA General Indemnity Co., damages.
Ally Bank v. Dale K. Liles, executory process.
Dale Forbes v. Domininque Davis, disavowal of paternity.
Alaina Lynn Miles v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins. Co. and John Gordon v. Jeremy Deaudrea Hamlin, Jordan Carriers Inc. and Great West Casualty Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Anna Bergamo Gremillion v. Succession, child support.
Melinda B. Smith v. Herbert Smith Jr., divorce.
Meshuner Wilson v. Jarred Bias, divorce.
Harold McDonald Jr. v. Maryann Breaux McDonald, divorce.
Monique Sanchez Rogers v. Ken Rogers, divorce.
Amanda June Wade v. Raymond T. Wade, divorce.
Tremayne Stephens v. Kisha Sade Bradley Stephens, divorce.
Dejarries Singleton v. Jasmine J. Singleton, divorce.
Sharmel Elizabeth Lewis v. Willie R. Doberson, divorce.
Aimee White v. Danny White, divorce.
Sylvon McBride, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Darnell Faveroth, child support.
Michelle Batiste, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Christopher Coleman Sr., child support.
Ragan Mays, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Desmond Price, child support.
Becca Crumholt, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joshua V. Crumholt, child support.
Mariah Kinchen, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jordan Elder Sr., child support.
Kepley Lane Witt v. Brooke Nicole Bercegeay, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Lyn Thomley
Succession of Rudolph Roger Morris Jr.
Succession of Gladys Devall
Succession of James Albert Rayburn Jr.
Succession of Freda A. Berteau Crawford
Succession of Alta Sue Wallis, Jack R. Wallis
Succession of Darlene Carmena McMichael
Succession of Kathleen Blank Core
Succession of Dayton Guy Schexnaydre
Succession of Lawrence W. Bell
Succession of Mamie White Millet
Succession of Lotieronon Bringier Williams
Succession of Marvin Lloyd Huber Sr.