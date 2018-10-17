Thursday
Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, season turnip greens, carrot raisin salad, cornbread, banana
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Gonzales Senior Center
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Roast pork with gravy, cabbage, strawberry kiwi juice, macaroni and cheese, pecan pie
Cards and Board Games: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Walk with Ease: 8:30 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold and Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Nutrition Talk and Cooking Demo: 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Chicken breast fillet with honey mustard sauce, Country Cottage blend vegetables, Au Gratin potatoes, whole-wheat bread, orange
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Walk With Ease: 8:30 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, sponsor — LA Healthcare Connect
Nutrition Updates with Southern AG: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai Chi Advanced: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, spiced apple slices, orange tangerine juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, chocolate chip cookie
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, sponsor — Journey Hospice
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Red beans and sausage with rice, steam spinach, pickled beets, cornbread, peach cobbler
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Walk With Ease: 8:30 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, sponsor — Canon Hospice
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Oct. 25
Menu: Hot dog with chili on a bun, Chuckwagon corn, coleslaw, fruit and grain bar
CAAA Annual Health Fair — Centers Closed