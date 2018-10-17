Thursday

Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, season turnip greens, carrot raisin salad, cornbread, banana

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Gonzales Senior Center

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Roast pork with gravy, cabbage, strawberry kiwi juice, macaroni and cheese, pecan pie

Cards and Board Games: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Walk with Ease: 8:30 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold and Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Nutrition Talk and Cooking Demo: 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Chicken breast fillet with honey mustard sauce, Country Cottage blend vegetables, Au Gratin potatoes, whole-wheat bread, orange

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Walk With Ease: 8:30 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, sponsor — LA Healthcare Connect

Nutrition Updates with Southern AG: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai Chi Advanced: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, spiced apple slices, orange tangerine juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, chocolate chip cookie

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, sponsor — Journey Hospice

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Red beans and sausage with rice, steam spinach, pickled beets, cornbread, peach cobbler

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Walk With Ease: 8:30 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, sponsor — Canon Hospice

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Oct. 25

Menu: Hot dog with chili on a bun, Chuckwagon corn, coleslaw, fruit and grain bar

CAAA Annual Health Fair — Centers Closed

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

Tags

View comments