Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,119 graduates May 14 in two commencement ceremonies in the University Center.

Former Louisiana Senate President John A. Alario Jr. was presented an honorary doctor of humanities degree in a separate ceremony. A 1965 graduate of Southeastern, he was recognized for his lifetime of public service, including his 48-year tenure in both the Louisiana House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as his civic service with numerous non-profit organizations, and his support over the years to Southeastern.

The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.

Medal recipients were:

College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: history major Stephen Gay Benton, of Metairie; music major Marina Burguete Diago, of Spain; history major Lauren Gwendolyn Guillory, of Abita Springs; and psychology major Emily Elizabeth Montelepre, of Folsom.

College of Business: accounting major Sandra Aden Lelleck, of Tickfaw.

College of Education: elementary education major, grades 1–5, Madeleine Elizabeth Abadie, of Mandeville; and early childhood education majors, PK–3, Samantha E. Conley, of Mandeville; and Payton Audrey Onellion, of Denham Springs.

College of Nursing and Health Sciences: kinesiology major Hannah Irene Robertson, of Zachary.

College of Science and Technology: mathematics major Hunter Hollie, of Ponchatoula; and biology major Kaitlynn Joy Margavio, of Covington.

Area students receiving degrees include:

Ascension Parish

Doctoral degrees

Gonzales

Adrina B. Million, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Prairieville

Ghedy Matus, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Masters degrees

Geismar

Katalynn C. Badeaux, Nursing

Gonzales

Clinton P. King II, Business Administration

Brandi L. Morvant, Nursing

Breonna Scott, Educational Leadership

Prairieville

Olivia R. Bubrig, Educational Leadership

Sarah K. Gandy, Nursing

Caroline C. Gruber, Nursing

Erin D. Higgins, Business Administration

Jennifer M. Ladd, Counseling

Bachelors degrees

Darrow

Quint G. Guerin, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment

Donaldsonville

Carson A. Dunn, Nursing

Madlen K. Robicheaux, Nursing

Geismar

Kathleen L. Daly, Accounting

Stacey M. Kloosterman, General Studies

Jessica Le, Criminal Justice

Logan R. Warner, Industrial Technology

Gonzales

Jennifer Alvarado, Biological Sciences

Marilyn O. Alvarez, Nursing

Elizabeth A. Austin, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Grace E. Bagwell, Accounting

Maison W. Barr, Management

Taylor R. Baxter, Accounting

Madisen Blackford, Management

Madison J. Capell, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Reese A. Forbes, Criminal Justice

Valeria Gonzalez, Health Sciences

Brandon L. Gordon, Music

Bryce D. Henry, Engineering Technology

McKenzie C. King, Health and Physical Educ K-12

Tamia M. Landry, Psychology

Emma K. Lawless, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Lauren M. LeBourgeois, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Charles L. Sanders, General Studies

Ali D. Trant, Human Sciences

Isabella R. Trinka, Nursing

Bradlee N. Wall, Kinesiology

Cole R. Welch, History

Hunter Wideman, Kinesiology

Prairieville

Daijah R. Adams, Management

Taylor B. Allen, Nursing

Gerrad Andre, Information Technology

Madisyn P. Armstrong, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Gabrielle E. Aucoin, General Studies

Jalyn R. Bourgeois, General Studies

Madeline M. Cancienne, Communication

Chloe M. Cashat, Nursing

Cameron R. Crochet, Business Administration

Rachel M. Cusick, Management

Alyssa K. D’Agostino, Criminal Justice

Haylee L. Dettman, Nursing

Cheryl Himel, General Studies

Benjamin Hodges, Business Administration

Grace Lasseigne, Management

Cassidy M. Logsdon, Nursing

David D. Long, Biological Sciences

Yazan Masouti, Health Systems Management

Madison B. Matthews, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Andrew C. McDonald, Business Administration

Angela D. Musso, Nursing

Bryce Pearce, Finance

Nicole L. Redmond, Social Studies Education

Jesse R. Regina, Accounting

Haley N. Rosser, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Kyleigh M. Roy, Nursing

Gabriella H. Temple, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Bailey M. Weiss, Art

Chloe B. Williams, Finance

St. Amant

Grant J. Alexander, Management

Meagan A. Holdridge, Nursing

Brady P. Kunefke, Industrial Technology

Jordan M. Lasseigne, Psychology

Chase M. Marchand, Management

Chloe E. Marchand, Nursing

Trent L. Threeton, World Languages

Sorrento

Carlshane J. Williams Jr., Engineering Technology

Associate degrees

Prairieville

Chad A. Kuntz, Industrial Technology

East Baton Rouge Parish

Doctoral degrees

Baton Rouge

Edith M. Walker, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Lindsay G. Williams, Nursing Practice DNP

Zachary

Dionne R. Atley-McCurry, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Masters degrees

Baker

Jayla R. Anderson, Counseling

Baton Rouge

Mariah B. Butcher, Nursing

Paige R. Devall, English

Tabitha A. Friend, Counseling

Samantha S. Giamanco, Counseling

Andrew S. Hebert, Nursing

Kirsten M. Held, Nursing

Hannah M. McAlister, Music

Karyn O. Moore, Counseling

Shelby J. Mougeot, Nursing

Kristina M. Richardson, Counseling

James M. Shelley III, Special Education

Reagan C. Skidmore, Health & Kinesiology

Claire N. Wyly, Counseling

Zachary

Zechariah G. Cameron, Strategic Communication

Bachelors degrees

Baker

Terrance J. Arnold, Jr., Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Kaiser E. Brown, Art

Karington K. Brown, Business Administration

Elissa J. Henderson, Psychology

Kaelyn G. Kendrick, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Destini J. Sanders, Social Work

Jarnelle J. Tate, Nursing

Baton Rouge

Yaminah K. Addison, Communication

Regina Agbiakpara, Biological Sciences

Nicole Andorf, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Anna-Kathryn Andries, Nursing

Sarah E. Audiffred, History

Brianna L. Autin, Psychology

Alyson Ayo, Kinesiology

Karlyn E. Bankston, Nursing

Irfan Bashar, Accounting

Elizabeth P. Bowie, Kinesiology

Taylor M. Braud, Supply Chain Management

Kiersten E. Brown, Health Systems Management

David J. Carlyle, Political Science

Emily M. Caro, Nursing

Luke A. Costa, General Studies

Mya M. Daniels, Psychology

Piper J. Dixon, Social Work

Jared T. Eaglin, Art

Samantha M. Ellis, Psychology

Christophe N. Fillastre, Management

Aliyah D. Floyd, Health Systems Management

Rachel Fordham, Accounting

Ashlee R. Freese, General Studies

Codasia S. George, Accounting

Tianna T. Gotch, Health Sciences

Austin B. Grasse, Supply Chain Management

Rachel L. Henri, Business Administration

Shamar C. Henry, Accounting

Phillip D. Hillard, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Noah C. Honeycutt, Management

Jeremy S. Isaac, Sport Management

Asante' K. Jackson, Communication

Lauryn M. Jackson, Communication

Lee C. James Jr., Management

Ashley M. Johnson, Criminal Justice

Myah A. Johnson, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Alexandrea N. Keller, Human Sciences

Lakelyn A. Keller, Social Work

Keyunna M. King, Health Systems Management

Kailey Kinney, Middle School Special Education

Shakeira L. LaMotte, General Studies

Brandon M. Lambie, Music

Kyra L. Lawrence, Health Systems Management

Stephen M. Lofton, Management

Ian C. Madere, Management

Zachary V. Madewell, Information Technology

Miranda J. Matise, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Sarah N. McGee, Nursing

Dylan M. Meche, Political Science

Andrea Messi, Nursing

Samantha F. Messina, Spec Education Grades 1-5

Treasure J. Millender, Health Sciences

Jennifer E. Monson, General Studies

Azrien-Shai W. Morgan, Nursing

Sang V. Nguyen, Nursing

Vy P. Nguyen, Kinesiology

Ma’Kayla Odom, Psychology

Leslie S. Phillips, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Angela Porter, Criminal Justice

Anna C. Rainey, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Hannah R. Rains, Kinesiology

Krystopher W. Roberts, Political Science

Alyssa M. Schneider, General Studies

Emily A. Seeds, Social Work

Brittany M. Segalla, Kinesiology

Jessica A. Segalla, Sport Management

Bennett W. Smith, English

Kenneth J. Talbot, Kinesiology

Audrey E. Taylor, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Brittani D. Thomas, Art

My’Chelle L. Tyler, Human Sciences

Rachel A. Vallien, Health Systems Management

Lizel M. Varnado, Psychology

Tanner T. Welch, Nursing

Sarah R. Wells, General Studies

Matthew R. Wilkinson, Industrial Technology

Kayla D. Winding, Accounting

Michael J. DeGraauw, History

Greenwell Springs

Carson B. Balthazar, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Treva A. Boquet, Nursing

Cody P. Cazes, Marketing

Kamryn L. Fouts, Biological Sciences

Kobi L. Gueho, Accounting

Ali R. Hinrichs, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Nicholas Hunt, Management

Brant V. Husser, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Hayden R. Israel, Information Technology

Cade L. Kimbrell, Accounting

Kaylee J. Landry, Health Systems Management

Caroline A. Leblanc, Nursing

Katie L. McCaskill, Social Work

Steven J. Quinn, Kinesiology

Casey C. Smith, Nursing

Jacob M. Summerville, Political Science

Joshua J. Tanksley, Information Technology

Hannah M. Wall, Nursing

Nathan Withers, General Studies

Pride

Dylan J. Gerald, Finance

Zachary

Kendall L. Boulton, Human Sciences

Daniel J. Boyette, Management

Hannah M. Carter, English

Gabrielle S. Darby, Nursing

Anne-Marie C. Fontenot, Kinesiology

Ethan P. Mason, Information Technology

Kortni T. Pierre, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Hannah I. Robertson, Kinesiology

Mahogany J. Thomas, Kinesiology

Trevor C. Tolar, Chemistry

East Feliciana Parish

Doctoral degree

Clinton

Jonathan L. Loveall, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Masters degree

Ethel

Benjamin T. LeDoux, Psychology

Bachelors degrees

Clinton

Je’Nari D. Collins, General Studies

Paris R. Moore, Nursing

Ethel

Dennis S. Berthelot, III, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment

Kaitlynn M. Devall, Biological Sciences

Callie M. Howell, Nursing

Alexsandra M. Jackson, Supply Chain Management

Kalyn S. Landry, Kinesiology

Jackson

Jessica Irvin, Health Sciences

Paula R. Sims, Health Systems Management

Slaughter

Collin Sarrazin, Finance

Wilson

Jordyn E. Kleinpeter, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

West Feliciana Parish

Bachelors degrees

Saint Francisville

Gabrielle Core, Biological Sciences

Katherene R. LeBlanc, Nursing

Maggie A. Ritchie, Art

Livingston Parish

Doctoral degrees

Springfield

Beatrice L. Traylor, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Masters degrees

Albany

Chelsea R. Umbach, Educational Leadership

Denham Springs

Adrian D. Badon, Educational Leadership

Joshua D. Hinkel, Counseling

Haley S. McDermitt, Educational Leadership

Amber N. Thibodeaux, Nursing

Springfield

Shawn Johnson, Applied Sociology

Walker

Michael B. Cutrer, Executive MBA

Kristina V. Dunlap, Educational Leadership

Bachelors degrees

Albany

Cierra R. Disedare, Biological Sciences

Vincent L. Hart, Biological Sciences

Maya A. Thibodeaux, Nursing

Maiah D. Woodring, Biological Sciences

Savannah L. Woodward, Art

Denham Springs

Sawyer J. Abbott, History

Trevor S. Abbott, Information Technology

Brandon J. Ardoin, Information Technology

Hunter T. Arnold, Business Administration

Keli L. Berry, Middle School Special Education Grades 4-8

Malik H. Bodiford, Business Administration

Michaela M. Bozeman, Middle School Special Education Grades 4-8

Kayla R. Callicott, Mathematics

Jennifer A. Calloway, Art

Kayla C. Campbell, General Studies

Angelle E. Cangelosi, General Studies

Brandon A. Cannella, Engineering Technology

Merrisa L. Chapman, Social Work

Chelsie C. Collums, Health Systems Management

Madison R. Delaune, Marketing

Taylor Dougherty, General Studies

Amber E. Dutsch, Biological Sciences

Amber J. Easterly, Business Administration

Glenn P. Falcon III, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment

Preston J. Faulkner, General Studies

Layton T. Fontenot, General Studies

Rachel M. Ford, Art

Stephanie D. Godfrey, Music

Gillian T. Grance, Art

Abbigale G. Guidry, Communication

Patrick A. Holwager Jr., Nursing

Clinton T. Hoover, Business Administration

Trevor C. Jenkins, Finance

Mary N. Kennedy, Human Sciences

James L. King, Accounting

Kyleigh R. Lane, Health Sciences

Phoenix M. LeBlanc, Biological Sciences

Delayne E. Lee, Health Systems Management

Alayna F. Lott, Marketing

Alyssa D. Lott, Management

Kennedy R. McEachern, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Layne E. Miley, Biological Sciences

Sydney S. Norris, Special Education Grades 1-5

Payton A. Onellion, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Lauren M. Patrick, Management

Stewart J. Peeler, Marketing

Julian C. Porta, Business Administration

Ty G. Pourciau, Industrial Technology

Ashly S. Rodriguez, World Languages

Amy M. Saniford, Special Education Grades 1-5

Zoie R. Sedberry, Kinesiology

Blayne N. Shepherd, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Sarah Shoun, Kinesiology

Dillon P. Songy, Criminal Justice

Madison L. Sunde, English

Katelyn N. Till, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Vincent T. Ton, Nursing

Darian M. Truxillo, Health Sciences

Courtney L. Webster, Nursing

Madison S. Wilson, Nursing

French Settlement

Jesse C. Allen, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment

Samantha L. Wicker, Business Administration

Holden

Hailey L. Cowart, Psychology

Blake A. Crayton, Criminal Justice

Brannon N. Gloyd, Industrial Technology

Kaylee M. Patterson, Health and Physical Education K-12

Victoria P. Richardson, English

Averey N. Rost, Health Systems Management

Livingston

Emily R. Bankston, Management

Madison G. Cade, Kinesiology

Caleb P. Charpentier, Biological Sciences

Alivia A. Ellenberger, General Studies

Victoria Hart, Biological Sciences

Lacey N. Hunt, Nursing

Natalie A. Johnson, General Studies

Natalie A. Keller, Biological Sciences

Deon J. Landor, Marketing

Casie McCormick, Nursing

Logan T. Mendoza, Supply Chain Management

Karly A. Murphy, Nursing

Mariana A. Pliego, Nursing

Caroline V. Simmons, Biological Sciences

Jacob L. Varnado, Biological Sciences

Jerica D. Waller-LeBlanc, General Studies

Landon J. Wascom, Industrial Technology

Maurepas

Madeline N. Harper, Psychology

Laigen L. Loupe, Nursing

Stephanie R. Ranson, History

Kinsey A. Stovall, Nursing

Springfield

Nequondra K. Caleb, Social Work

Austin D. Harris, Engineering Technology

Shiitania L. Headspeth, Accounting

Kacie M. Hoover, Criminal Justice

Tylon W. Kennedy, Biological Sciences

Jessica D. Kirkland, Criminal Justice

Matthew L. Kreutzer, General Studies

Megan L. Moran, Biological Sciences

Sarah G. Simeon, General Studies

Brittany L. Templet, Nursing

Karlee D. Wilkerson, General Studies

Michael P. Woods, Management

Walker

Kaitlyn Baumy, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Emily J. Bellue, Psychology

Annette M. Black, Biological Sciences

Jacob C. Bousquet, Kinesiology

Carly P. Cain, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

James J. Cook, Management

Camille M. Fletcher, Management

William J. Grieshaber, Jr., Criminal Justice

Adam R. Lapeyrouse, Criminal Justice

Austin P. Leblanc, Kinesiology

Lauren M. Meades, Nursing

Allen P. Mire III, Computer Science

Diana V. Nunez, Biological Sciences

Meghan M. Odom, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Roy A. Rancatore, Criminal Justice

Hannah F. Shelton, Communication Sciences & Disorders

John H. Tarver, Industrial Technology

Watson

Danyle M. Sonnier, Social Work

Matthew B. Sullivan, Marketing

Associate degrees

French Settlement

Caroline R. Little, Industrial Technology

Livingston

Collin M. Crane, Industrial Technology

Walker

Hunter B. Kogel, Industrial Technology

Tangipahoa Parish

Masters degrees

Amite

Matthew D. Dufour, Executive MBA

Queantae R. Mobley, Health & Kinesiology

Christopher P. Shields, Psychology

Averil J. Turner, Curriculum and Instruction

Hammond

Preye Apulu, Health & Kinesiology

Samantha Carson, Health & Kinesiology

Raul Colmenero Martinez, Music

Stevon W. Crooks, Business Administration

Douglas E. Day Jr., Executive MBA

Chris J. Dominique II, History

Shelby K. Johnson, Strategic Communication

Aminat O. Jubril, Health & Kinesiology

Victoria Lopez, Music

Alyssa K. Larose, Strategic Communication

Elise Laurent, Psychology

Janine R. Lemoine, Nursing

Jacob R. O'Neill, Applied Sociology

Mert Ozkan, Music

Tori M. Rodriguez, Applied Sociology

Dakota S. Shaffett, Psychology

Kayleigh M. Smith, Business Administration

Ashley N. Stewart, Special Education

Maggie K. Tenhundfeld, Child Life

Niall S. Thomas, Business Administration

Ajay Tiwari, Integrated Science & Technology

Delanie J. Turner, Counseling

Sonia S. Verberne, Educational Leadership

Erica E. Welter, English

Sergio Á. de la Poza Anguís, Music

Loranger

Seth D. Leto, Business Administration

Kaleigh M. Tassin, Curriculum and Instruction

Ponchatoula

Miracle Aucoin, Educational Leadership

Janvier M. Cannon, Curriculum and Instruction

Leah M. Dahmer, Counseling

Aagya Dhakal, Business Administration

Nina P. Duckworth, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Kim V. Gatlin, Nursing

Tiffany F. Gaynor, Special Education

Hannah B. Henderson, Business Administration

Denise A. Latour, Educational Leadership

Kayleigh D. Odor, Educational Leadership

Tyler D. Puffpaff, History

Robert

Brandi B. Kea, Curriculum and Instruction

Tickfaw

Shelbi N. Vickers, Counseling

Bachelors degrees

Amite

Darien J. Ballow, Biological Sciences

Catherine M. Brasher, Marketing

Sarah E. Cobb, Human Sciences

Jeremy U. Davis, Chemistry

Bryson D. Faust, Marketing

Kelsey G. Fussell, Social Studies Education

Caleb W. Hager, Biological Sciences

Karianne L. Henkel, Art

Macy D. Lee, Social Work

AnaClaire K. McKneely, Communication

Caitlin A. Ray, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Sydney M. Rivers, Nursing

Nia Seiber, Business Administration

Jessica M. Williams, Kinesiology

Rylie Womack, Marketing

Hammond

Kayla M. Adams, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Mercy E. Agbo, Biological Sciences

Olaitan V. Akintimehin, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment

Lauren L. Albanese, General Studies

Mason C. Alphonso, Accounting

Jacob L. Anthon, General Studies

Sierra J. Arbaugh, Art

Jasmine E. Barnes, Human Sciences

Ryan M. Barron, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment

Baille C. Bass, General Studies

Kelsia C. Betts, Human Sciences

Flory S. Bierma, Sport Management

Victoria A. Blache, Kinesiology

Whitney Y. Bourdier, World Languages

Marina Burguete Diago, Music

Abbie F. Busch, Marketing

Gabrielle N. Chavez, Criminal Justice

Jacob M. Chenevert, Information Technology

Kevin K. Coley, Athletic Training

Haley R. Collura, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Tiara L. Conner, General Studies

Lauren M. Davis, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Peyton P. Delapasse, Nursing

Sophie L. Devine, Human Sciences

Logan A. DiMaggio, General Studies

Camille C. Domingue, Nursing

Caitlin C. Epperson, Social Work

Vibriyogn J. Epuri, Mathematics

Dylan Gallo, Computer Science

Lizbeth Garcia Marquez, Nursing

Alexis M. Garcia, Health Sciences

Tainano F. Gaulua, General Studies

Evan M. Gibson, Finance

Hannah T. Gomez, Sport Management

Thomas Gordon, General Studies

Sophia L. Grisoli, English

Catherine J. Hamilton, Art

Ashlyn P. Harris, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Breonne S. Haynes, Business Administration

Ralphlynn D. Haynes, General Studies

Kolby A. Head, Kinesiology

Kaylan L. Hills, Psychology

Kasey M. Hymel, Criminal Justice

Kristian D. Jackson, Business Administration

Cecelia T. Kinchen, Management

Samantha J. King, Social Studies Education

Jacob A. Knox, History

Brennan P. Lanclos, General Studies

Emilee G. Landry, Human Sciences

Michael D. Lawson III, Biological Sciences

Mary A. Leader, Business Administration

Mykhailo Levytskyi, Music

Maya A. Little, Psychology

Megan E. Locicero, Kinesiology

Hugo J. Lujano, Biological Sciences

Mary N. Magee, Psychology

Dawson M. Marlow, Supply Chain Management

Ashlynn N. Martell, Computer Science

Kaylee E. McLaughlin, Marketing

Caroline R. Mesman, General Studies

Kamryn L. Michel, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Jordyn N. Miller, Biological Sciences

Joshua Miller, General Studies

Mia A. Milton, Kinesiology

Marena R. Moore, Biological Sciences

Thomas M. Nedow, Athletic Training

Daisha A. Nickelson, Biological Sciences

Manisha Parajuli, Nursing

Claire-Chapin Perilloux, General Studies

Kelly Prendergast, Biological Sciences

Angela D. Renaud, Nursing

Paris J. Richardson, Athletic Training

Laureana F. Robertson, General Studies

Cedryana M. Robinson, Art

Cali M. Sbisa, Health Sciences

Jonathan M. Scafidel, Industrial Technology

Caroline G. Sellers, Management

Anthony J. Spurlock, General Studies

Cedrion A. Stewart, Business Administration

Brandon A. Tallo, Biological Sciences

Katherine A. Taylor, History

Cilicia S. Thornton, Psychology

Rebekah N. Vasquez, Human Sciences

William L. Walch, General Studies

Aaron Z. Wallace, Music

Natasha A. Welch, Biological Sciences

Collin J. Whitcombe, Physics

Brooke A. Yates, General Studies

Independence

Emma C. Beckers, Middle School Special Education Grades 4-8

Courtney M. Booth, Social Work

Luke R. DiBenedetto, Industrial Technology

William N. Dopp, V, Music

Lexie M. Gregory, Nursing

Banner B. Hammons, General Studies

Natalie M. Kelly, Communication

Austin C. McAndrew, Nursing

Emma Owens, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Hannah M. Pechon, Psychology

Kaylie E. Piller, Kinesiology

Asijah A. Singleton, Management

Kentwood

Hope L. Brister, Human Sciences

Rozelin R. Bush, General Studies

Ambria L. Cook, Communication

Lauren E. Gehringer, Special Education Grades 1-5

Ethan T. Morgan, Industrial Technology

Salony Sehgal, Accounting

Loranger

Olivia N. Allen, Art

Catherine G. Cangelosi, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment

Jenna-Francis A. Duvic, Communication

Alissa S. Foster, Health Systems Management

Rhonda R. Hatfield, Music

William H. Lamonte, Engineering Technology

Lesia D. Lundy, General Studies

Raeleigh J. McGraw, Political Science

Katelyn M. Parrish, Biological Sciences

Lauren H. Payne, Biological Sciences

Madison I. Perez, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Taylor M. Trail, Management

Ponchatoula

Mason D. Alford, Criminal Justice

Tyrion M. Anderson, Accounting

Kade L. Bleakley, Supply Chain Management

Dara L. Calmes, Art

Stephanie L. Cole, Health Systems Management

Mark A. Cunningham Jr., Music

Selle G. Easterling, Psychology

Austin Flores, Finance

Ami N. Gauthier, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Emily R. Guagliardo, Music

Taylair R. Guidry, Nursing

Hunter Hollie, Physics

Ally V. Holloway, English

Cameron L. Hooper, Kinesiology

Amber L. Ingolia, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Samantha L. King, Criminal Justice

Trey E. Lagarde, History

Simon Landry, General Studies

Tyler N. LeBlanc, Engineering Technology

A’Myri A. Lewis, Criminal Justice

Tayler M. Lewis, Health Systems Management

Lyndsey M. Maginnis, General Studies

Elena L. Mate, Criminal Justice

de’Ette M. McCabe, Marketing

Elayne V. Pape, Marketing

Mallory L. Pecoraro, General Studies

Emma E. Pinion, Biological Sciences

Tiara L. Plaisance, Biological Sciences

Kasslyn B. Pugh, General Studies

Mikayla P. Randall, Nursing

Mckay R. Rayborn, Business Administration

Hailey A. Reid, Marketing

Coryn R. Richardson, Biological Sciences

Kailie K. Robbins, Criminal Justice

Reilly A. Roberts, Kinesiology

Garrett Schexnayder, Middle School Special Education Grades 4-8

Morgan E. Sibley, Marketing

Cher R. Siebenkittel, Mathematics

Lydia G. Stegall, Communication Sciences & Disorders

John T. Travis, Business Administration

Madalyn J. Turner, History

Athena Weinberger, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Robert

Liseth Alvarez, Marketing

Edson F. Gonzalez, Finance

Andrea M. Jenkins, Social Work

Roseland

Winthrop C. Walker, Jr., Athletic Training

Tickfaw

Megan M. Arceneaux, Business Administration

Austin E. Benton, Computer Science

Brenda B. Gallaher, English

Eric M. Galofaro, General Studies

Donald W. Kogel III, Kinesiology

Sandra A. Lelleck, Accounting

Devin L. Meadows, Art

Lily C. Navarra, English Education

Neida Y. Rodriguez, Accounting

Blake T. Sigrest, Supply Chain Management

Sarah M. Spring, English Education