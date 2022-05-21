Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,119 graduates May 14 in two commencement ceremonies in the University Center.
Former Louisiana Senate President John A. Alario Jr. was presented an honorary doctor of humanities degree in a separate ceremony. A 1965 graduate of Southeastern, he was recognized for his lifetime of public service, including his 48-year tenure in both the Louisiana House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as his civic service with numerous non-profit organizations, and his support over the years to Southeastern.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: history major Stephen Gay Benton, of Metairie; music major Marina Burguete Diago, of Spain; history major Lauren Gwendolyn Guillory, of Abita Springs; and psychology major Emily Elizabeth Montelepre, of Folsom.
College of Business: accounting major Sandra Aden Lelleck, of Tickfaw.
College of Education: elementary education major, grades 1–5, Madeleine Elizabeth Abadie, of Mandeville; and early childhood education majors, PK–3, Samantha E. Conley, of Mandeville; and Payton Audrey Onellion, of Denham Springs.
College of Nursing and Health Sciences: kinesiology major Hannah Irene Robertson, of Zachary.
College of Science and Technology: mathematics major Hunter Hollie, of Ponchatoula; and biology major Kaitlynn Joy Margavio, of Covington.
Area students receiving degrees include:
Ascension Parish
Doctoral degrees
Gonzales
Adrina B. Million, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Prairieville
Ghedy Matus, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Masters degrees
Geismar
Katalynn C. Badeaux, Nursing
Gonzales
Clinton P. King II, Business Administration
Brandi L. Morvant, Nursing
Breonna Scott, Educational Leadership
Prairieville
Olivia R. Bubrig, Educational Leadership
Sarah K. Gandy, Nursing
Caroline C. Gruber, Nursing
Erin D. Higgins, Business Administration
Jennifer M. Ladd, Counseling
Bachelors degrees
Darrow
Quint G. Guerin, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment
Donaldsonville
Carson A. Dunn, Nursing
Madlen K. Robicheaux, Nursing
Geismar
Kathleen L. Daly, Accounting
Stacey M. Kloosterman, General Studies
Jessica Le, Criminal Justice
Logan R. Warner, Industrial Technology
Gonzales
Jennifer Alvarado, Biological Sciences
Marilyn O. Alvarez, Nursing
Elizabeth A. Austin, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Grace E. Bagwell, Accounting
Maison W. Barr, Management
Taylor R. Baxter, Accounting
Madisen Blackford, Management
Madison J. Capell, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Reese A. Forbes, Criminal Justice
Valeria Gonzalez, Health Sciences
Brandon L. Gordon, Music
Bryce D. Henry, Engineering Technology
McKenzie C. King, Health and Physical Educ K-12
Tamia M. Landry, Psychology
Emma K. Lawless, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Lauren M. LeBourgeois, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Charles L. Sanders, General Studies
Ali D. Trant, Human Sciences
Isabella R. Trinka, Nursing
Bradlee N. Wall, Kinesiology
Cole R. Welch, History
Hunter Wideman, Kinesiology
Prairieville
Daijah R. Adams, Management
Taylor B. Allen, Nursing
Gerrad Andre, Information Technology
Madisyn P. Armstrong, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Gabrielle E. Aucoin, General Studies
Jalyn R. Bourgeois, General Studies
Madeline M. Cancienne, Communication
Chloe M. Cashat, Nursing
Cameron R. Crochet, Business Administration
Rachel M. Cusick, Management
Alyssa K. D’Agostino, Criminal Justice
Haylee L. Dettman, Nursing
Cheryl Himel, General Studies
Benjamin Hodges, Business Administration
Grace Lasseigne, Management
Cassidy M. Logsdon, Nursing
David D. Long, Biological Sciences
Yazan Masouti, Health Systems Management
Madison B. Matthews, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Andrew C. McDonald, Business Administration
Angela D. Musso, Nursing
Bryce Pearce, Finance
Nicole L. Redmond, Social Studies Education
Jesse R. Regina, Accounting
Haley N. Rosser, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Kyleigh M. Roy, Nursing
Gabriella H. Temple, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Bailey M. Weiss, Art
Chloe B. Williams, Finance
St. Amant
Grant J. Alexander, Management
Meagan A. Holdridge, Nursing
Brady P. Kunefke, Industrial Technology
Jordan M. Lasseigne, Psychology
Chase M. Marchand, Management
Chloe E. Marchand, Nursing
Trent L. Threeton, World Languages
Sorrento
Carlshane J. Williams Jr., Engineering Technology
Associate degrees
Prairieville
Chad A. Kuntz, Industrial Technology
East Baton Rouge Parish
Doctoral degrees
Baton Rouge
Edith M. Walker, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Lindsay G. Williams, Nursing Practice DNP
Zachary
Dionne R. Atley-McCurry, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Masters degrees
Baker
Jayla R. Anderson, Counseling
Baton Rouge
Mariah B. Butcher, Nursing
Paige R. Devall, English
Tabitha A. Friend, Counseling
Samantha S. Giamanco, Counseling
Andrew S. Hebert, Nursing
Kirsten M. Held, Nursing
Hannah M. McAlister, Music
Karyn O. Moore, Counseling
Shelby J. Mougeot, Nursing
Kristina M. Richardson, Counseling
James M. Shelley III, Special Education
Reagan C. Skidmore, Health & Kinesiology
Claire N. Wyly, Counseling
Zachary
Zechariah G. Cameron, Strategic Communication
Bachelors degrees
Baker
Terrance J. Arnold, Jr., Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Kaiser E. Brown, Art
Karington K. Brown, Business Administration
Elissa J. Henderson, Psychology
Kaelyn G. Kendrick, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Destini J. Sanders, Social Work
Jarnelle J. Tate, Nursing
Baton Rouge
Yaminah K. Addison, Communication
Regina Agbiakpara, Biological Sciences
Nicole Andorf, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Anna-Kathryn Andries, Nursing
Sarah E. Audiffred, History
Brianna L. Autin, Psychology
Alyson Ayo, Kinesiology
Karlyn E. Bankston, Nursing
Irfan Bashar, Accounting
Elizabeth P. Bowie, Kinesiology
Taylor M. Braud, Supply Chain Management
Kiersten E. Brown, Health Systems Management
David J. Carlyle, Political Science
Emily M. Caro, Nursing
Luke A. Costa, General Studies
Mya M. Daniels, Psychology
Piper J. Dixon, Social Work
Jared T. Eaglin, Art
Samantha M. Ellis, Psychology
Christophe N. Fillastre, Management
Aliyah D. Floyd, Health Systems Management
Rachel Fordham, Accounting
Ashlee R. Freese, General Studies
Codasia S. George, Accounting
Tianna T. Gotch, Health Sciences
Austin B. Grasse, Supply Chain Management
Rachel L. Henri, Business Administration
Shamar C. Henry, Accounting
Phillip D. Hillard, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Noah C. Honeycutt, Management
Jeremy S. Isaac, Sport Management
Asante' K. Jackson, Communication
Lauryn M. Jackson, Communication
Lee C. James Jr., Management
Ashley M. Johnson, Criminal Justice
Myah A. Johnson, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Alexandrea N. Keller, Human Sciences
Lakelyn A. Keller, Social Work
Keyunna M. King, Health Systems Management
Kailey Kinney, Middle School Special Education
Shakeira L. LaMotte, General Studies
Brandon M. Lambie, Music
Kyra L. Lawrence, Health Systems Management
Stephen M. Lofton, Management
Ian C. Madere, Management
Zachary V. Madewell, Information Technology
Miranda J. Matise, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Sarah N. McGee, Nursing
Dylan M. Meche, Political Science
Andrea Messi, Nursing
Samantha F. Messina, Spec Education Grades 1-5
Treasure J. Millender, Health Sciences
Jennifer E. Monson, General Studies
Azrien-Shai W. Morgan, Nursing
Sang V. Nguyen, Nursing
Vy P. Nguyen, Kinesiology
Ma’Kayla Odom, Psychology
Leslie S. Phillips, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Angela Porter, Criminal Justice
Anna C. Rainey, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Hannah R. Rains, Kinesiology
Krystopher W. Roberts, Political Science
Alyssa M. Schneider, General Studies
Emily A. Seeds, Social Work
Brittany M. Segalla, Kinesiology
Jessica A. Segalla, Sport Management
Bennett W. Smith, English
Kenneth J. Talbot, Kinesiology
Audrey E. Taylor, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Brittani D. Thomas, Art
My’Chelle L. Tyler, Human Sciences
Rachel A. Vallien, Health Systems Management
Lizel M. Varnado, Psychology
Tanner T. Welch, Nursing
Sarah R. Wells, General Studies
Matthew R. Wilkinson, Industrial Technology
Kayla D. Winding, Accounting
Michael J. DeGraauw, History
Greenwell Springs
Carson B. Balthazar, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Treva A. Boquet, Nursing
Cody P. Cazes, Marketing
Kamryn L. Fouts, Biological Sciences
Kobi L. Gueho, Accounting
Ali R. Hinrichs, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Nicholas Hunt, Management
Brant V. Husser, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Hayden R. Israel, Information Technology
Cade L. Kimbrell, Accounting
Kaylee J. Landry, Health Systems Management
Caroline A. Leblanc, Nursing
Katie L. McCaskill, Social Work
Steven J. Quinn, Kinesiology
Casey C. Smith, Nursing
Jacob M. Summerville, Political Science
Joshua J. Tanksley, Information Technology
Hannah M. Wall, Nursing
Nathan Withers, General Studies
Pride
Dylan J. Gerald, Finance
Zachary
Kendall L. Boulton, Human Sciences
Daniel J. Boyette, Management
Hannah M. Carter, English
Gabrielle S. Darby, Nursing
Anne-Marie C. Fontenot, Kinesiology
Ethan P. Mason, Information Technology
Kortni T. Pierre, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Hannah I. Robertson, Kinesiology
Mahogany J. Thomas, Kinesiology
Trevor C. Tolar, Chemistry
East Feliciana Parish
Doctoral degree
Clinton
Jonathan L. Loveall, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Masters degree
Ethel
Benjamin T. LeDoux, Psychology
Bachelors degrees
Clinton
Je’Nari D. Collins, General Studies
Paris R. Moore, Nursing
Ethel
Dennis S. Berthelot, III, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment
Kaitlynn M. Devall, Biological Sciences
Callie M. Howell, Nursing
Alexsandra M. Jackson, Supply Chain Management
Kalyn S. Landry, Kinesiology
Jackson
Jessica Irvin, Health Sciences
Paula R. Sims, Health Systems Management
Slaughter
Collin Sarrazin, Finance
Wilson
Jordyn E. Kleinpeter, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
West Feliciana Parish
Bachelors degrees
Saint Francisville
Gabrielle Core, Biological Sciences
Katherene R. LeBlanc, Nursing
Maggie A. Ritchie, Art
Livingston Parish
Doctoral degrees
Springfield
Beatrice L. Traylor, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Masters degrees
Albany
Chelsea R. Umbach, Educational Leadership
Denham Springs
Adrian D. Badon, Educational Leadership
Joshua D. Hinkel, Counseling
Haley S. McDermitt, Educational Leadership
Amber N. Thibodeaux, Nursing
Springfield
Shawn Johnson, Applied Sociology
Walker
Michael B. Cutrer, Executive MBA
Kristina V. Dunlap, Educational Leadership
Bachelors degrees
Albany
Cierra R. Disedare, Biological Sciences
Vincent L. Hart, Biological Sciences
Maya A. Thibodeaux, Nursing
Maiah D. Woodring, Biological Sciences
Savannah L. Woodward, Art
Denham Springs
Sawyer J. Abbott, History
Trevor S. Abbott, Information Technology
Brandon J. Ardoin, Information Technology
Hunter T. Arnold, Business Administration
Keli L. Berry, Middle School Special Education Grades 4-8
Malik H. Bodiford, Business Administration
Michaela M. Bozeman, Middle School Special Education Grades 4-8
Kayla R. Callicott, Mathematics
Jennifer A. Calloway, Art
Kayla C. Campbell, General Studies
Angelle E. Cangelosi, General Studies
Brandon A. Cannella, Engineering Technology
Merrisa L. Chapman, Social Work
Chelsie C. Collums, Health Systems Management
Madison R. Delaune, Marketing
Taylor Dougherty, General Studies
Amber E. Dutsch, Biological Sciences
Amber J. Easterly, Business Administration
Glenn P. Falcon III, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment
Preston J. Faulkner, General Studies
Layton T. Fontenot, General Studies
Rachel M. Ford, Art
Stephanie D. Godfrey, Music
Gillian T. Grance, Art
Abbigale G. Guidry, Communication
Patrick A. Holwager Jr., Nursing
Clinton T. Hoover, Business Administration
Trevor C. Jenkins, Finance
Mary N. Kennedy, Human Sciences
James L. King, Accounting
Kyleigh R. Lane, Health Sciences
Phoenix M. LeBlanc, Biological Sciences
Delayne E. Lee, Health Systems Management
Alayna F. Lott, Marketing
Alyssa D. Lott, Management
Kennedy R. McEachern, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Layne E. Miley, Biological Sciences
Sydney S. Norris, Special Education Grades 1-5
Payton A. Onellion, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Lauren M. Patrick, Management
Stewart J. Peeler, Marketing
Julian C. Porta, Business Administration
Ty G. Pourciau, Industrial Technology
Ashly S. Rodriguez, World Languages
Amy M. Saniford, Special Education Grades 1-5
Zoie R. Sedberry, Kinesiology
Blayne N. Shepherd, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Sarah Shoun, Kinesiology
Dillon P. Songy, Criminal Justice
Madison L. Sunde, English
Katelyn N. Till, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Vincent T. Ton, Nursing
Darian M. Truxillo, Health Sciences
Courtney L. Webster, Nursing
Madison S. Wilson, Nursing
French Settlement
Jesse C. Allen, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment
Samantha L. Wicker, Business Administration
Holden
Hailey L. Cowart, Psychology
Blake A. Crayton, Criminal Justice
Brannon N. Gloyd, Industrial Technology
Kaylee M. Patterson, Health and Physical Education K-12
Victoria P. Richardson, English
Averey N. Rost, Health Systems Management
Livingston
Emily R. Bankston, Management
Madison G. Cade, Kinesiology
Caleb P. Charpentier, Biological Sciences
Alivia A. Ellenberger, General Studies
Victoria Hart, Biological Sciences
Lacey N. Hunt, Nursing
Natalie A. Johnson, General Studies
Natalie A. Keller, Biological Sciences
Deon J. Landor, Marketing
Casie McCormick, Nursing
Logan T. Mendoza, Supply Chain Management
Karly A. Murphy, Nursing
Mariana A. Pliego, Nursing
Caroline V. Simmons, Biological Sciences
Jacob L. Varnado, Biological Sciences
Jerica D. Waller-LeBlanc, General Studies
Landon J. Wascom, Industrial Technology
Maurepas
Madeline N. Harper, Psychology
Laigen L. Loupe, Nursing
Stephanie R. Ranson, History
Kinsey A. Stovall, Nursing
Springfield
Nequondra K. Caleb, Social Work
Austin D. Harris, Engineering Technology
Shiitania L. Headspeth, Accounting
Kacie M. Hoover, Criminal Justice
Tylon W. Kennedy, Biological Sciences
Jessica D. Kirkland, Criminal Justice
Matthew L. Kreutzer, General Studies
Megan L. Moran, Biological Sciences
Sarah G. Simeon, General Studies
Brittany L. Templet, Nursing
Karlee D. Wilkerson, General Studies
Michael P. Woods, Management
Walker
Kaitlyn Baumy, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Emily J. Bellue, Psychology
Annette M. Black, Biological Sciences
Jacob C. Bousquet, Kinesiology
Carly P. Cain, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
James J. Cook, Management
Camille M. Fletcher, Management
William J. Grieshaber, Jr., Criminal Justice
Adam R. Lapeyrouse, Criminal Justice
Austin P. Leblanc, Kinesiology
Lauren M. Meades, Nursing
Allen P. Mire III, Computer Science
Diana V. Nunez, Biological Sciences
Meghan M. Odom, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Roy A. Rancatore, Criminal Justice
Hannah F. Shelton, Communication Sciences & Disorders
John H. Tarver, Industrial Technology
Watson
Danyle M. Sonnier, Social Work
Matthew B. Sullivan, Marketing
Associate degrees
French Settlement
Caroline R. Little, Industrial Technology
Livingston
Collin M. Crane, Industrial Technology
Walker
Hunter B. Kogel, Industrial Technology
Tangipahoa Parish
Masters degrees
Amite
Matthew D. Dufour, Executive MBA
Queantae R. Mobley, Health & Kinesiology
Christopher P. Shields, Psychology
Averil J. Turner, Curriculum and Instruction
Hammond
Preye Apulu, Health & Kinesiology
Samantha Carson, Health & Kinesiology
Raul Colmenero Martinez, Music
Stevon W. Crooks, Business Administration
Douglas E. Day Jr., Executive MBA
Chris J. Dominique II, History
Shelby K. Johnson, Strategic Communication
Aminat O. Jubril, Health & Kinesiology
Victoria Lopez, Music
Alyssa K. Larose, Strategic Communication
Elise Laurent, Psychology
Janine R. Lemoine, Nursing
Jacob R. O'Neill, Applied Sociology
Mert Ozkan, Music
Tori M. Rodriguez, Applied Sociology
Dakota S. Shaffett, Psychology
Kayleigh M. Smith, Business Administration
Ashley N. Stewart, Special Education
Maggie K. Tenhundfeld, Child Life
Niall S. Thomas, Business Administration
Ajay Tiwari, Integrated Science & Technology
Delanie J. Turner, Counseling
Sonia S. Verberne, Educational Leadership
Erica E. Welter, English
Sergio Á. de la Poza Anguís, Music
Loranger
Seth D. Leto, Business Administration
Kaleigh M. Tassin, Curriculum and Instruction
Ponchatoula
Miracle Aucoin, Educational Leadership
Janvier M. Cannon, Curriculum and Instruction
Leah M. Dahmer, Counseling
Aagya Dhakal, Business Administration
Nina P. Duckworth, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Kim V. Gatlin, Nursing
Tiffany F. Gaynor, Special Education
Hannah B. Henderson, Business Administration
Denise A. Latour, Educational Leadership
Kayleigh D. Odor, Educational Leadership
Tyler D. Puffpaff, History
Robert
Brandi B. Kea, Curriculum and Instruction
Tickfaw
Shelbi N. Vickers, Counseling
Bachelors degrees
Amite
Darien J. Ballow, Biological Sciences
Catherine M. Brasher, Marketing
Sarah E. Cobb, Human Sciences
Jeremy U. Davis, Chemistry
Bryson D. Faust, Marketing
Kelsey G. Fussell, Social Studies Education
Caleb W. Hager, Biological Sciences
Karianne L. Henkel, Art
Macy D. Lee, Social Work
AnaClaire K. McKneely, Communication
Caitlin A. Ray, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Sydney M. Rivers, Nursing
Nia Seiber, Business Administration
Jessica M. Williams, Kinesiology
Rylie Womack, Marketing
Hammond
Kayla M. Adams, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Mercy E. Agbo, Biological Sciences
Olaitan V. Akintimehin, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment
Lauren L. Albanese, General Studies
Mason C. Alphonso, Accounting
Jacob L. Anthon, General Studies
Sierra J. Arbaugh, Art
Jasmine E. Barnes, Human Sciences
Ryan M. Barron, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment
Baille C. Bass, General Studies
Kelsia C. Betts, Human Sciences
Flory S. Bierma, Sport Management
Victoria A. Blache, Kinesiology
Whitney Y. Bourdier, World Languages
Marina Burguete Diago, Music
Abbie F. Busch, Marketing
Gabrielle N. Chavez, Criminal Justice
Jacob M. Chenevert, Information Technology
Kevin K. Coley, Athletic Training
Haley R. Collura, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Tiara L. Conner, General Studies
Lauren M. Davis, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Peyton P. Delapasse, Nursing
Sophie L. Devine, Human Sciences
Logan A. DiMaggio, General Studies
Camille C. Domingue, Nursing
Caitlin C. Epperson, Social Work
Vibriyogn J. Epuri, Mathematics
Dylan Gallo, Computer Science
Lizbeth Garcia Marquez, Nursing
Alexis M. Garcia, Health Sciences
Tainano F. Gaulua, General Studies
Evan M. Gibson, Finance
Hannah T. Gomez, Sport Management
Thomas Gordon, General Studies
Sophia L. Grisoli, English
Catherine J. Hamilton, Art
Ashlyn P. Harris, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Breonne S. Haynes, Business Administration
Ralphlynn D. Haynes, General Studies
Kolby A. Head, Kinesiology
Kaylan L. Hills, Psychology
Kasey M. Hymel, Criminal Justice
Kristian D. Jackson, Business Administration
Cecelia T. Kinchen, Management
Samantha J. King, Social Studies Education
Jacob A. Knox, History
Brennan P. Lanclos, General Studies
Emilee G. Landry, Human Sciences
Michael D. Lawson III, Biological Sciences
Mary A. Leader, Business Administration
Mykhailo Levytskyi, Music
Maya A. Little, Psychology
Megan E. Locicero, Kinesiology
Hugo J. Lujano, Biological Sciences
Mary N. Magee, Psychology
Dawson M. Marlow, Supply Chain Management
Ashlynn N. Martell, Computer Science
Kaylee E. McLaughlin, Marketing
Caroline R. Mesman, General Studies
Kamryn L. Michel, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Jordyn N. Miller, Biological Sciences
Joshua Miller, General Studies
Mia A. Milton, Kinesiology
Marena R. Moore, Biological Sciences
Thomas M. Nedow, Athletic Training
Daisha A. Nickelson, Biological Sciences
Manisha Parajuli, Nursing
Claire-Chapin Perilloux, General Studies
Kelly Prendergast, Biological Sciences
Angela D. Renaud, Nursing
Paris J. Richardson, Athletic Training
Laureana F. Robertson, General Studies
Cedryana M. Robinson, Art
Cali M. Sbisa, Health Sciences
Jonathan M. Scafidel, Industrial Technology
Caroline G. Sellers, Management
Anthony J. Spurlock, General Studies
Cedrion A. Stewart, Business Administration
Brandon A. Tallo, Biological Sciences
Katherine A. Taylor, History
Cilicia S. Thornton, Psychology
Rebekah N. Vasquez, Human Sciences
William L. Walch, General Studies
Aaron Z. Wallace, Music
Natasha A. Welch, Biological Sciences
Collin J. Whitcombe, Physics
Brooke A. Yates, General Studies
Independence
Emma C. Beckers, Middle School Special Education Grades 4-8
Courtney M. Booth, Social Work
Luke R. DiBenedetto, Industrial Technology
William N. Dopp, V, Music
Lexie M. Gregory, Nursing
Banner B. Hammons, General Studies
Natalie M. Kelly, Communication
Austin C. McAndrew, Nursing
Emma Owens, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Hannah M. Pechon, Psychology
Kaylie E. Piller, Kinesiology
Asijah A. Singleton, Management
Kentwood
Hope L. Brister, Human Sciences
Rozelin R. Bush, General Studies
Ambria L. Cook, Communication
Lauren E. Gehringer, Special Education Grades 1-5
Ethan T. Morgan, Industrial Technology
Salony Sehgal, Accounting
Loranger
Olivia N. Allen, Art
Catherine G. Cangelosi, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment
Jenna-Francis A. Duvic, Communication
Alissa S. Foster, Health Systems Management
Rhonda R. Hatfield, Music
William H. Lamonte, Engineering Technology
Lesia D. Lundy, General Studies
Raeleigh J. McGraw, Political Science
Katelyn M. Parrish, Biological Sciences
Lauren H. Payne, Biological Sciences
Madison I. Perez, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Taylor M. Trail, Management
Ponchatoula
Mason D. Alford, Criminal Justice
Tyrion M. Anderson, Accounting
Kade L. Bleakley, Supply Chain Management
Dara L. Calmes, Art
Stephanie L. Cole, Health Systems Management
Mark A. Cunningham Jr., Music
Selle G. Easterling, Psychology
Austin Flores, Finance
Ami N. Gauthier, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Emily R. Guagliardo, Music
Taylair R. Guidry, Nursing
Hunter Hollie, Physics
Ally V. Holloway, English
Cameron L. Hooper, Kinesiology
Amber L. Ingolia, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Samantha L. King, Criminal Justice
Trey E. Lagarde, History
Simon Landry, General Studies
Tyler N. LeBlanc, Engineering Technology
A’Myri A. Lewis, Criminal Justice
Tayler M. Lewis, Health Systems Management
Lyndsey M. Maginnis, General Studies
Elena L. Mate, Criminal Justice
de’Ette M. McCabe, Marketing
Elayne V. Pape, Marketing
Mallory L. Pecoraro, General Studies
Emma E. Pinion, Biological Sciences
Tiara L. Plaisance, Biological Sciences
Kasslyn B. Pugh, General Studies
Mikayla P. Randall, Nursing
Mckay R. Rayborn, Business Administration
Hailey A. Reid, Marketing
Coryn R. Richardson, Biological Sciences
Kailie K. Robbins, Criminal Justice
Reilly A. Roberts, Kinesiology
Garrett Schexnayder, Middle School Special Education Grades 4-8
Morgan E. Sibley, Marketing
Cher R. Siebenkittel, Mathematics
Lydia G. Stegall, Communication Sciences & Disorders
John T. Travis, Business Administration
Madalyn J. Turner, History
Athena Weinberger, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Robert
Liseth Alvarez, Marketing
Edson F. Gonzalez, Finance
Andrea M. Jenkins, Social Work
Roseland
Winthrop C. Walker, Jr., Athletic Training
Tickfaw
Megan M. Arceneaux, Business Administration
Austin E. Benton, Computer Science
Brenda B. Gallaher, English
Eric M. Galofaro, General Studies
Donald W. Kogel III, Kinesiology
Sandra A. Lelleck, Accounting
Devin L. Meadows, Art
Lily C. Navarra, English Education
Neida Y. Rodriguez, Accounting
Blake T. Sigrest, Supply Chain Management
Sarah M. Spring, English Education