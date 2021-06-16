River Parishes Community College hosted a pinning ceremony May 14 at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace for its 2021 practical nursing graduates.
Awards presented included:
- Florence Nightingale: Carol Winfrey
- Valedictorian: Brooke Aucoin
- Salutatorian: Carol Winfrey
- Medical Surgical: Indria Bush
- Geriatric Nursing: Cassidy Gravois
- Rising Star: Tai Williams
“RPCC’s practical nursing class of 2021 finished, and that in itself is such a huge accomplishment. It was hard, as we faced many obstacles, including COVID-19, but I hope that we are remembered as a class full of strong and determined women,” said Aucoin, class valedictorian and class ambassador.
The ceremony was conducted by RPCC practical nursing and allied health program coordinator Keisha E. Moore and RPCC nursing instructors C. Sue Masters and Nanette Patin.
“We are extremely proud of the practical nursing class of 2021. They were able to persevere through a pandemic. The pinning ceremony was a rite of passage and a true testament to the nursing profession and their successes. We hope that as the graduates continue their journey that they will share their success and become a mentor for others,” Moore said.
RPCC’s interim chancellor, Jim Carlson, spoke at the ceremony. “The RPCC faculty and staff are very proud of each one of our graduating nursing students, and we look forward to watching them succeed in their nursing careers. I have no doubt they are going to make a positive difference in the lives of their patients and their communities," Carlson said.