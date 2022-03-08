The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Feb. 25-March 4:
Feb. 24
Shelton, Owen C.: 405 Belle Alliance Drive, Laplace; Age: 32; probation violation; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bourgeois, Vincent Paul, 17221 Milton Drive, French Settlement; Age: 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Vasile, Crisan-Felix: address unknown, Virginia; Age: 46; soliciting donations without permit
Hayes, Edward Donald: 299 Van Buren, Baton Rouge, Age: 46; parole violation, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Oliver, Katherine: 17121 Sumter Drive, Prairieville; Age: 56; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance
French, Heather Norwood: 17160 La 929, Prairieville; Age: 34; failure to report the commission of certain felonies, first-degree rape; victim under 13 years of age, and accessories after the fact
Villenurve, Danny Anthony: 12356 George Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age: 48; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft over $1500, theft of a firearm, simple burglary (all others), possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, and illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Wendt, Coty Michael: 1471 Milien Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, intentional littering prohibited
Alford, Chelcie Marie: 43034 Pee Wee Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and interfering with a law enforcement investigation
Corney, Melvin Kortez: 214 Terry Michael St., New Iberia; Age: 28; registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, vehicle license required, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce
Feb. 25
Dunn, Andre Christopher: 505 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 28; simple battery, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Johnson, Lydell R: 108 E Railroad Street, Gonzales; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery
Roddy, Justin: 30427 Walker North, Walker; Age: 33; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Guillot, Larry A: 18251 Potters Lane, Port Vincent; Age: 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine)
Sampson, Hunter Ray: 13816 Marlin Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 26; bank fraud
Miller, Haylee Rachelle: 37313 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 25; theft less than $1,000
Dowdy, Gary E: 13228 Babin Estates Drive, Gonzales; Age: 32; driving on roadway laned for traffic, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, tail lamps, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams; illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance
Richard, Dexter William: 43312 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000 , forgery
Martin, Denisha: 128 Bayou Oaks Drive B, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, operating vehicle while license is suspended, and six counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Feb. 26
Johnson, Kassie N: 800 Riverview Complex, 208C, Donaldsonville; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law
Riley, Bria J: 921 W. Tony St., Gonzales; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Verrette, Chelsea, 348 Miss. 42, Sumrall, Mississippi, Age: 30; aggravated second degree battery
Johnson, Tyrone Jermaine: 40472 Barden Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; surety, violations of registration provisions , operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of heroin, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance , illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Lawrence, Trevon J: 209 Pierre St., Plattenville, Age: 25; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct, terrorizing, and aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Davis, Stephen A: 217 Paradise Alley, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, and fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Melendez, Ignacio Conrigue: 904 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 76; simple battery
Fluence, Rashaud Ahmad, 2563 Lionel Washington, Lutcher, Age: 20; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, and maximum speed limit
Keller Jr., Michael Paul: 15262 Chrissy Drive, Gonzales; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of psilocybin (mushrooms), possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and tail lamps
Feb. 27
Richard, Harry: 6046 La. 75, Geismar; Age: 59; operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, no motor vehicle insurance, violations of registration provisions, operating while intoxicated - third
Blunt, Trevon Terell: 46160 Clouatre Road, Gonzales; Age: 21; state probation violation, driving on roadway laned for traffic, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Bougere, Jasper Joseph, 39351 Pershing Mire Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; vehicular homicide/driving under the influence, and operating while intoxicated – first
Handal-Pena, Anuar Sait: 18178 Brown Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery; child endangerment, home invasion (battery), and second-degree kidnapping
Almazan-Carreno, Ana: 12342 Lorna Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 32; stalking
Cross, Jeffery: 829 S. George Ave., Gonzales; Age: 35; violations of protective orders, and domestic abuse battery - second
Rome Jr., Paul J: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Apt. 1901, Gonzales; Age: 34; bond revocation, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, resisting an officer, and violations of protective orders
Babin Jr., Tregg Anthony: 14017 Gary Babin Road, St. Amant; Age: 20; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, fugitive-
Babin, Tregg A: 14017 Gary Babin Road, St. Amant; Age: 53; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, and fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ridgedell, Bonnie Nicole: 8210 Pond St., Unit 7, St. Amant; Age: 28; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Vidrine, Martin Luther: 17476 Eagles Perch Drive, Prairieville; Age: 36; violations of protective orders, and possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles
Johnson, Lawrence: 126 St Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 59; and battery of a dating partner
Pearley, Gabrelle M: 253 La. 998, Belle Rose; Age: 37; driver must be licensed, child passenger restraint system, driving on roadway laned for traffic, and four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Feb. 28
Bashman, Courtney Cooper: 18483 Guitreau Lane, Denham Springs; Age: 39; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), and theft less than $1,000
Arnold, Charles Jacob: 21099 La. 442, Holden; Age: 35; Theft less than $1,000
Melancon, Tyler Joseph: 9188 Rushwood St., Baton Rouge; Age: 22; and obstruction of justice/simple assault
Johnson, Cartara D: 10645 Tams Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 18; illegal possession of stolen firearms
Miller, Christopher Anthony: 33 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 47; failure to appear-bench warrant
Minnehan, Jennifer R: unknown address, Baton Rouge; Age: 61; theft $750 but less than $5,000
Covington, Shannon Edward: 13393 Bourgeois Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Ruiz, Emmanuel: 21369 Carlson Road, Pride; Age: 24; driver must be licensed, obstruction of justice/ simple assault, vehicular negligent injuring, and negligent homicide
Burdiss, Kyle Lee: 108 E Railroad St., Gonzales; Age: 32; criminal trespass/all other theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Breaux, Brandon Brooks: 38450 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jackson, Miller, 607 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; Age: 33; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, and fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Davis, Hunter: 37048 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 24; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
McClelland, Tiesha: 4855 McDade Road, Meridian, Mississippi, Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, and surety
March 1
Welch, Joseph Franklin: 9430 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 38; aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery
James, Leondrea: 715 Fourth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, proper equipment required on vehicles; display of plate, view outward or inward through windshield or windows; and obscuring prohibited
Bazar, Victoria Lee: 48024 Rogers A Road, St Amant; Age: 47; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, and surety
Templet, Amy: 14159 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, and criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Gros, Bradley Nolan: 44346 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 32; probation violation parish, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated – fourth or more
Richard, Trent: 15581 Heartstone Drive, Prairieville; Age: 30; probation violation parish, security required, no seat belt, registration; commercial vehicles; expired plate, careless operation, and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior operating while intoxicated - third
Mills Jr., Vernon Keith: 10125 June Road, St. James; Age: 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, and theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
March 2
Mcintyre, Austin: 1884 Mayhill Road, People, Ohio, Age: 19; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Martin, Michael Thorne; 400 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville; Age: 56; bank fraud
Midgett, David Brian: 16146 Galvez Ave., Prairieville; Age: 48; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Landry, Byron Joseph: 37499 E. Parkwood Avenue, Prairieville; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated assault upon a dating partner, and battery of a dating partner
Larew, Ronald: 3124 Alveston Way, Hammond; Age: 52; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, and entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
March 3
Telfair, Derrick: 1002 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, and criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Powe, Dexter Charles: 908 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 46; criminal trespass/all other
Thibodeaux, Caleb: 4415 Bellebue Drive, Addis; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), and resisting an officer