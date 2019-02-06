The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Jan. 24 to 31:
Jan. 24
Slaton, Marsha: 39, 13122 Fox St., Maurepas, misdemeanor theft.
Serrano-Rosado, Felix Manuel: 34, 15348 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Higgins, Kenneth: 29, 2831 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Rood, Neal J.: 44, 37113 White Road, Lot 25, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Hawthorne, George C.: 59, 5403 Ritterman Ave., Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Robertson, Javon: 34, 204 Myrtle Grove Drive, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
McCarthy, Ashley Danielle: 31, 2703 S. Remy Robert Ave., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple battery.
Mitchell, Irving Bobby: 37, 16524 Shirleyville Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, turning movements and required signals, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Jan. 25
Lindley, Ryan Matthew: 25, 2523 Arts St., New Orleans, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, criminal trespass/all other offenses, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Credit, Sedrick Lamont: 40, 2108 John St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Tezano, Melissa L.: 46, 14035 A. Poirrier Drive, 1601, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Trabeau, Tricia Nicole: 36, 14445 Stonegate Manor, Gonzales, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, misdemeanor theft.
Boudreaux, Quentrell Jamarcus: 18, 523 S. Nickens Ave., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gayden, Trachea: 30, 41423 Victoria Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Ester, Gary Jante: 24, 6610 La. 74, 1506, St. Gabriel, two counts of surety, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders.
Deerman, Roger L.: 55, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, state probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
London, Kyle V.: 21, 1224 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Lacey, Leondre: 24, 4245 Fifth Ave., Lake Charles, parole violation, failure to appear in court.
Normand, Nathan Kyle: 40, 42365 Cedarstone Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lanieu, Joseph: 59, 24680 Hebert St., 4, Plaquemine, operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 26
Spence, Michael Shane: 41, 37057 Rivergate Ave., Geismar, disturbing the peace/simple assault, resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Sansbury, Christopher: 36, 17085 Hunters Trace, Prairieville, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, expired motor vehicle insurance, no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Krevolt, Ann Maureen: 29, 12033 Roddy Road, Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Jackson, Gerard Anthony: 34, 210 W. 10th St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, operating vehicle while license is suspended, registration certificates.
Harris, Darron L.: 38, 409 Fourth St., Donaldsonville, possession of synthetic cannabinoid.
Bell, Nathaniel L.: 40, 1111 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of synthetic cannabinoid.
Jasmin, Davarin: 29, 3450 Baytree St., Vacherie, misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 27
Canada, Precious Ryan: 29, 3484 Cedar Crest Ave., Baton Rouge, bond revocation, child passenger restraint system, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Prinz, Starr Marie: 37, 18459 La Trace Road, French Settlement, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, violations of registration provisions, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, two counts of prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Naquin, Ryan Patrick: 33, 17025 La. 44, Prairieville, bond revocation, violations of protective orders.
Carter, Demaric N.: 53, 14343 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Porteous, John C.: 42, 14446 Lake Crossing Drive, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Lacaze, Donald Joseph: 64, 14122 Forrest Heights Subdivision Road, Gonzales, violations of protective orders, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Tillman, Steven M.: 56, 2138 S. Commerce Ave., 401, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 28
Riley, Catherine R.: 35, 18346 Sally St., Prairieville, parole violation, transfer and possession of stolen vehicles, two count of failure to appear in court.
Story, Brennon: 18250 Van Broussard Road, Prairieville, tail lamps, operating while intoxicated.
Avery, Kerstin Deshea: 19, 41450 Glen Williams Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Thomas, Peter: 30, 41103 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales, probation violation parish, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Sterling, Michael L.: 54, 6625 Snow Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Sims, Jeffery Wayne: 46, 194 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, three counts of misdemeanor theft, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Bales Jr., Bobby V.: 64, 18676 Scivique Lane, Port Vincent, surety, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Painter, Justin Michael: 27, 10431 Chartin Lane, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Parker, Derrick: 42, 501 Lisa St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, three counts of failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery, aggravated second-degree battery, possession of marijuana.
Thibodeaux, Chase Bryan: 22, 16382 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Dugas, Brady: 33, 41490 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Pierre, Kandi: 23, 42245 Moody Dixon Road, 21, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Dauzat, William Paul: 36, 13484 Leon A. Babin Sr. Road, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on right side of road/exceptions, speeding, flight from an officer, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple battery.
Williams, Leon John: 60, 11248 Emerson Road, Geismar, three counts of failure to appear in court, tail lamps, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Jan. 29
Devillier, Allison Renee: 25, 12437 Devillier Lane, Geismar, surety.
Harris Jr., Craig Darnell: 27, 3055 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville, four counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ford, Peter Paul: 31, 397 Enola Road, Napoleonville, failure to appear in court.
Ricks, Ronell T.: 35, 5030 Brown Extension, Darrow, armed robbery, two counts of accessories after the fact, home invasion.
Ellis, William Blake: 18, 40237 Bordeaux St., Prairieville, second-degree battery.
Duhe, Kelby: 28, 824 N. Anita St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Ragas, Ty Orbre: 21, 40369 Hawthorne Drive, Darrow, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Mitchell, Christy Leane: 38, 12023 Turry Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Jan. 30
Ogden, Juanita: 56, 225 N. Roscoe St., 3, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
LeBlanc, Russell James: 36, 40511 Adele St., Gonzales, operating while intoxicated.
Miller, Toni: 53, 42009 La. 933, Prairieville, felony theft.
Hernandez, Joshua L.: 35, 18014 Autumn View Drive, 16, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Borskey, Charles L.: 62, 45166 Friendly Lane, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, four counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Ramsundar, Primchandar: 52, 420 Sammy St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Woods, Robert E.: 47, 117134 Leclercq Road, Livingston, felony theft.
Washington, Kristie Devona: 40, 402 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, bank fraud.
Cooper, Adrian Derrick: 31, 3151 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, home invasion, armed robbery.
Jackson, Antoine Demarus: 22, 1305 E. Bayou Road, Apt. 106, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear in court.
London, Kumari L.: 36, 5030 Brown Extension, Darrow, armed robbery, two counts of accessories after the fact, home invasion.
Wenzy, Kyia Rashawn: 25, 135 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville, no motor vehicle insurance, failure to appear in court, driver must be licensed, certain lights around license plates prohibited.
Jan. 31
Torres, Derrick Anthony: 25, 909 E. Baker Road, Weslaco, Texas, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lessard Sr., Carl Joseph: 52, 12288 David Lessard Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Wilson, Rhett Michael: 18, 14970 Lewis Road, Maurepas, second-degree battery.