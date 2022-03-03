On Feb. 17, the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative graduated its seventh cohort of 32 electrical, millwright, pipefitting and welding students.

Graduates received National Center for Construction Education and Research Core, Level I, and Level II certifications through the free, fast-tracked program.

The NBRITI is a collaborative effort comprised of a diverse community, industrial, and educational partners throughout the greater Baton Rouge area, all committed to provide a sustainable process to recruit, train and develop North Baton Rouge residents for successful careers with local industrial employers, a news release said.

The Initiative has produced more than 420 graduates since its inception in 2012, a press release said.

“I am so proud of these students. They have proven to be resilient by working through all the challenges of the past year,” said Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Willie Smith. “I am also proud to have ExxonMobil as our sponsor and its commitment to hiring some of these students into their apprenticeship program later this year.”

“The past two years have been a challenge, but these graduates stayed committed to improving their lives through education and training,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Dave Oldreive.

The graduates include:

WELDERS

Charles Berkins, Baton Rouge

Bryson Bulter, Port Allen

Jimare Givens, Clinton

Jordan Jefferson, Baton Rouge

Aaron McPipe, Zachary

MILLWRIGHT

Troy Harry, Baton Rouge

Jonathan Holmes, Plaquemine

Ian Mcginnis, Gonzales

Andrew Schiller, Gonzales

Kedrick Sims, Baker

Parisa Spears, Baton Rouge

Lacey Williams Jr., Baton Rouge

Byron Snowden

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Lajuan Harts

PIPE-FITTING

Natividad Disla, Baton Rouge

Kaleah Emanuel, Denham Springs

Anthony Ivey, Napoleonville

Billy Lampley, Baton Rouge

Raquel Williams, Baton Rouge

Damien Green, Baton Rouge

ELECTRICAL

Virginia Bessie, Baton Rouge

Ursula Collins, Sunshine

Isaac Dawson, Baton Rouge

Tyler Douglas, Baton Rouge

Jordan Dukes, Baton Rouge

Colin Elbert, Baton Rouge

Brian Floyd, Baton Rouge

Roderick Gilton, Gray

Ashley Lewis, Baton Rouge

George Murphy, Baton Rouge

Simpson Scott, Baton Rouge

Jakayla Taylor, Baton Rouge