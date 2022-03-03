On Feb. 17, the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative graduated its seventh cohort of 32 electrical, millwright, pipefitting and welding students.
Graduates received National Center for Construction Education and Research Core, Level I, and Level II certifications through the free, fast-tracked program.
The NBRITI is a collaborative effort comprised of a diverse community, industrial, and educational partners throughout the greater Baton Rouge area, all committed to provide a sustainable process to recruit, train and develop North Baton Rouge residents for successful careers with local industrial employers, a news release said.
The Initiative has produced more than 420 graduates since its inception in 2012, a press release said.
“I am so proud of these students. They have proven to be resilient by working through all the challenges of the past year,” said Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Willie Smith. “I am also proud to have ExxonMobil as our sponsor and its commitment to hiring some of these students into their apprenticeship program later this year.”
“The past two years have been a challenge, but these graduates stayed committed to improving their lives through education and training,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Dave Oldreive.
The graduates include:
WELDERS
Charles Berkins, Baton Rouge
Bryson Bulter, Port Allen
Jimare Givens, Clinton
Jordan Jefferson, Baton Rouge
Aaron McPipe, Zachary
MILLWRIGHT
Troy Harry, Baton Rouge
Jonathan Holmes, Plaquemine
Ian Mcginnis, Gonzales
Andrew Schiller, Gonzales
Kedrick Sims, Baker
Parisa Spears, Baton Rouge
Lacey Williams Jr., Baton Rouge
Byron Snowden
Lajuan Harts
PIPE-FITTING
Natividad Disla, Baton Rouge
Kaleah Emanuel, Denham Springs
Anthony Ivey, Napoleonville
Billy Lampley, Baton Rouge
Raquel Williams, Baton Rouge
Damien Green, Baton Rouge
ELECTRICAL
Virginia Bessie, Baton Rouge
Ursula Collins, Sunshine
Isaac Dawson, Baton Rouge
Tyler Douglas, Baton Rouge
Jordan Dukes, Baton Rouge
Colin Elbert, Baton Rouge
Brian Floyd, Baton Rouge
Roderick Gilton, Gray
Ashley Lewis, Baton Rouge
George Murphy, Baton Rouge
Simpson Scott, Baton Rouge
Jakayla Taylor, Baton Rouge