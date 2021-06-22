Since 2008, Rhonda Collums and her sister, Roxanne Cranfield, have participated in the Ascension Parish Relay for Life, a fundraiser to raise awareness and money for a cure for cancer.
Saturday, the sisters will be at it again at the scaled-down version of the American Cancer Society fundraiser at Cabela's.
They originally signed up after their mom, Amelia Babin, died of cancer in 2007 just months after her diagnosis. This year, Cranfield is taking part as a survivor. She was diagnosed last year and went through treatment and surgery during the coronavirus pandemic. Cranfield will be joined by a cousin, another cancer survivor.
Collums, 59, of Gonzales, said that while she couldn't be in the hospital waiting room with her family during her sister's surgery, she waited in the parking lot for word of who things went. So far, Cranfield is cancer-free but has to continue annual testing to make sure it doesn't return.
"We do this so no other family has to get news that a loved one has cancer,” Collums said. "We work at Relay for Life in hopes of a cure for cancer."
To raise money, the sisters host a scrapbooking day where people get together to create memory books filled with photos and mementos. Many of the teams sell food, crafts and host other fundraisers throughout the year to support the cause.
Relay for Life was inspired after Dr. Gordon Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours in 1985 around a track in Tacoma, Washington, raising money to help the American Cancer Society's mission to cure cancer. Friends, family and patients watched and supported him as he walked and ran more than 83.6 miles and raised $27,000 through pledges to help save lives from cancer. The next year, 19 teams were part of the first Relay For Life event at the Stadium Bowl and raised $33,000.
In recent years, volunteers in Ascension Parish have held a Relay for Life at various locations, featuring games, food, speakers and teams who raise money by walking around a makeshift track. The coronavirus canceled last year's event and has meant a scaled-down version for this year. But the sisters said no matter the size of the event, every dollar raised means "we're one step closer to a cure," Collums said.
Collums is working as event lead this year and Cranfield is set to work with the day's accounting duties.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. in Cabela's parking lot. To register, or for more information, visit RelayForLife.org/ascension, or call (800) 227-2345.