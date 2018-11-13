GONZALES — Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley said he will stand by his commitment not to serve in office while his daughter sits as parish court judge and will step down in early January, retiring after more than 22 years as the parish's chief law enforcement officer.
With the expected departure of the six-term sheriff, next year could be the first time Ascension voters have had a sheriff's election on the ballot since Oct. 23, 1999, though no candidates have emerged so far except Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, Wiley's appointed successor as interim sheriff.
In the 1999 race, Wiley, then a Democrat, won his second term in office with 83 percent of the vote. He has since been re-elected without opposition and is now a Republican.
The next sheriff will take the helm of arguably the parish's most powerful job, solely overseeing a well-funded department with 350 full-time employees, a $43 million annual budget and a $24 million surplus at the end of 2017.
Erin Wiley Lanoux, the sheriff's daughter and the Gonzales city attorney, defeated Gonzales lawyer Kim Landry last week for Ascension Parish Court judge with 58 percent of the vote. Both are Republicans.
With a decisive fundraising advantage and backing from her father, Lanoux started Election Day with a 2,256-vote advantage in early voting. With higher-than-expected turnout, Lanoux won all but 13 of 74 precincts at the polls, expanding her final margin of victory over Landry to 5,880 votes.
"I was very excited that I had support across the parish, you know, both east and west side," Lanoux said. "It seems like every group and demographic really did think I was the better candidate and the best fit for the job."
Landry said she was pleased with the votes she was able to win and intends to pursue plans discussed during her campaign to improve programs for juveniles expelled from school.
"I'm prepared to move on. God has given me a plan, and obviously, it wasn't to be judge at this time," Landry said.
Lanoux said she plans to be sworn in some time after Jan. 1. Wiley said he plans to step down the morning before she is sworn into office, and Webre is expected to become interim sheriff the same day.
Wiley's intent to step down in early January also means the special election to fill the remainder of his term and also the election for the next four-year term will likely both be on the Oct. 12 gubernatorial primary. Wiley's current term doesn't expire until June 30, 2020.
Brandee Patrick, public information director for the secretary of state, said that if Wiley resigns after this Friday but before Jan. 3, officials could choose to put the special sheriff's election for the remainder of Wiley's term on the March 30 ballot or the Oct. 12 ballot.
If Wiley resigns on Jan. 3 or later, both sheriff's elections must be on the Oct. 12 ballot, Patrick said.
Wiley said he expected to step down Jan. 2, but Lanoux said she is still trying to nail down the date for her swearing-in ceremony.
So far, local political observers said, no names have emerged to run for sheriff except Webre, though several also noted potential candidates might be waiting until the new year.
Webre, who has worked his way up the ranks after 34 years with the Sheriff's Office, said he plans to run if Wiley follows through with his plan to retire but won't start making moves on his campaign until early next year.
Webre has been chief deputy since July 1, 2016, having replaced Tony Bacala, the longtime chief deputy and current state representative.
Jimmy Boyce III, a Gonzales businessman with a family history in local Republican politics and a regular campaign contributor whose support is often sought early in political contests by local candidates, said he doesn't plan to get involved in the 2019 election season. Assessor, clerk of court, parish council and parish president are all on the ballot in the fall, but said he hasn't heard any other names for sheriff besides Webre.
"He's the front-runner by far, and he'll be extremely difficult to beat," Boyce said. "I'm supporting him. I'll tell you that."
Through the years, a name often bandied about as a possible opponent for Wiley as sheriff was Murphy Painter, a former Ascension chief deputy and former Alcohol and Tobacco Control commissioner.
In Wiley's first campaign for sheriff in October 1995, Wiley prevailed by just 2 percentage points over Painter. In subsequent election years, Wiley's backers often feared Painter might run again, though it never happened.
A federal jury acquitted Painter, the ATC commissioner for 14 years, in late 2013 of accusations of computer fraud and making false statements in connection with allegations he was harassing a female subordinate and improperly accessing a law enforcement database.
Painter, who maintained he was retaliated against by then-Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration over refusing to issue improper alcohol licenses, brought defamation suits against his accuser, Kelli Suire, and the state Office of Inspector General.
Federal juries found Suire did defame him in her lawsuit against him but not in an inspector general's office search warrant and didn't award Painter any money. Painter's state court suit against the Inspector General's Office is still pending.
Painter retains support in Ascension, but political observers suggest he is eyeing a different elective office in 2019, not sheriff.
When asked, Painter said, "at present, I have a good job with a great company," but said he has been contacted by "some very good people who are interested in me returning to public service, for which I am immensely qualified to do."
"I am listening to what the people are looking for in the jobs that will be filled in next year's elections with the intent on making a decision after the first of the year of what I should pursue. Until then my options are open," Painter wrote. He wouldn't clarify what offices he is considering.
Webre and Painter are both Republicans.