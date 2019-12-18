THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
"HERE COME THE BELLS: A LADY CHOPS PERFORMANCE": 10 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. (225) 673-8699.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
COOKIE SWAP/LUMINARY CARDS: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Join family and friends as everyone comes together to create luminary cards. Bring your most delicious homemade cookies and recipes to share, and sample treats from others too. Registration is required to attend, and seats are sure to go quickly. Call to reserve your spot at (225) 473-8052.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
"A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS": 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Join Peanuts and the Gang this Christmas for this adapted stage version of the 1965 animated television special. $15-$25 at actgonzales.org.
FRIDAY
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
FARMERS/ARTS AND CRAFTS MARKET: 7 a.m. to noon, La. 621 Outdoor Market, 39275 La. 621, Gonzales. Featuring local farmers, and handmade and homemade arts and crafts vendors.
DONALDSONVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m., downtown Donaldsonville. Christmas in the Park immediately following. Parade route is Fairgrounds to Railroad Avenue via Marchand Drive, ends at Railroad and Mississippi Street.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
POP-UP CAFE: 9 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. Need a quiet space to relax and break away from the holiday hustle and bustle? Take a breather at the library's Pop-up Café. Featuring warm beverages and adult color sheets available. A gift wrapping station with last-minute supplies will be available for patrons who need a place to wrap gifts outside the home. This space will be designed for adults. Gift wrap available while supplies last. (225) 622-3339.
MONDAY
CLOSURES: All Ascension Parish libraries will be closed for the Christmas holiday.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
CLOSURES: All Ascension Parish libraries will be closed for the Christmas holiday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com. Every Wednesday
CLOSURES: All Ascension Parish libraries will be closed for the Christmas holiday.
Dec. 26
A GUIDE TO WRITING RESUMES: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe new life into their current resumes. (225) 647-3955.
