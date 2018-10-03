The Ascension Christian High School homecoming king will be presented during a pep rally at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the gym of the school, 14408 E.A. Academy Road, Gonzales.
A parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the corner of E.A. Academy Road and La. 931 and roll to the school, where the homecoming football game against St. Martin's Episcopal School of Metairie will begin at 7 p.m., with presentation of the homecoming queen at halftime. The homecoming social will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the school gym.