Construction is underway at two Ascension Parish Fire District 1 substations.
Work is taking part on the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department's substation on La. 22 and the Galvez-Lake substation.
Both substations were destroyed during the 2016 flood. The projects are two of several needed in Fire District 1 after the flood.
"This St. Amant substation on Highway 22 took on the most water out of all the fire stations that flooded in 2016," said St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc.
He said the St. Amant project, at a cost of $1.69 million, is being funded through $360,000 from FEMA and money from Ascension Parish Fire District 1.
Fire stations have already been built in Geismar, St. Amant and Sorrento.
The architect on the St. Amant project is David Mougeot, of Mougeot Architecture. The contractor is Blount Construction.
Completion date on the St. Amant substation is expected to be April; the completion on the Galvez-Lake substation should be around January.