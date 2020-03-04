THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
March 5-7
SOUTH LOUISIANA FAMILY FESTIVAL: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Enjoy the fair, rodeo, color run, obstacle course, craft show, petting zoo, car show, cook off, stick horse rodeo and all-day music and fun. Buy tickets for the color run, obstacle course and rodeo at lafamilyfestival.com.
FRIDAY
RIBBON-CUTTING: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Pet Star Animal Clinic, 38432 W. Airline Drive, Prairieville. Kick-off PetStar Animal Care's open house with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. There will also be a pet adoption drive.
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OFFENDER GROUP: 9 a.m., Turning Point Christian Counseling, 1026 E. Worthy Road. $15 per session, payable by cash, check, or credit card. Must register in advance by contacting Suzanne at (225) 251-9635 or dvchange@outlook.com.
ACT PRACTICE TESTS: 9 a.m., All Ascension Parish Library locations. The library will administer a free practice ACT test, courtesy of Princeton Review of Baton Rouge, at all Ascension Parish library locations. this written practice test starts at 9 a.m. and will last approximately 4 hours. Remember to bring your calculators to the test. Space is limited and registration is required. those students interested should register by calling any location of the Ascension library.
LOW COST PET VACCINATIONS: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway. if you're looking for affordable vaccinations for your pet, come visit Dr. Alton Hall with low cost vaccinations at Cabela's. He'll be here every three weeks. Book an appointment by calling (800) 978-3910 or complete their appointment request form at lowcostvaccination.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
GUN AND KNIFE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. See hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, camouflage, militaria, and related items at discounted prices. $9 for adults and $2 for children ages 6-11. Under 18 permitted with parent only. Law enforcement in uniform admitted free. capgunshows.com, (985) 624-8577.
MONDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little or no computing experience. (225) 647-3955.
COUNT ON LIBRARIES: 2020 CENSUS INFORMATION SESSIONS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Join the Ascension Parish Library for census information sessions scheduled to bring awareness of what to expect for 2020 and how crucial this process is to our community. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
INTERNET BASICS: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little to no experience with the Internet or the World Wide Web. (225) 473-8052.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS AT THE LIBRARY: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Adults ages 18 and up. (225) 622-3339.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase a sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
JUVENILE AGGRESSION REPLACEMENT: 5 p.m., Turning Point Christian Counseling, 1026 E. Worthy Road. $15 per session, payable by cash, check or credit card. Must register in advance by contacting Suzanne at (225) 253-9635 or dvchance@outloook.com.
March 12
AARP FRAUD PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. AARP is arming you with the tools and resources to fight back with the AARP Fraud watch Network. Join the library for a lively discussion about how to spot and avoid theft and fraud so you can protect yourself and your family. 9225) 647-3955.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentations software programs available. (225) 647-3955.
COUNT ON LIBRARIES: 2020 CENSUS INFORMATION SESSIONS: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. To register, call (225) 473-8052.
March 12-15
LOUISIANA SPORTSMAN SHOW AND FESTIVAL: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Louisiana's largest outdoor show and boat show. Louisiana's premier outdoor show will feature acres of boats, fishing and hunting equipment, ATV's, tractors and lawn equipment, and activities for the entire family. louisianasportsmanshow.com. $12 for adults (13 and up), $6 for kids ages 12-6, and free for kids under 5.