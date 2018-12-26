The ribbon-cutting celebration for the River Region Art Association's Depot Art Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales, was Nov. 29.
Among those on hand for the event were Mayor Barney Arceneaux and members of his staff, and employees and ambassadors of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce.
The Depot Art Gallery has been in its newest location since January. During its first year, it has been the location for art classes for adults, summer and holiday camps, the March Into Art parishwide student art exhibit and the Red Hot Night celebration of summer.
For information about activities planned for 2019, visit www.riverregionartassociation.org or call (225) 644-8469.
The Depot Art Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.