The Pontchartrain Levee District and two local supermarkets have been honored with Community Awards from the St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer fire departments in Ascension Parish, Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc said in a news release.
The Pontchartrain Levee District provided the volunteer fire departments with vehicles for emergency medical calls. Ralph's Supermarket and Delaune’ s Supermarket were honored for providing food and supplies for volunteers with the 5th Ward and St. Amant fire departments.
"We continue to be blessed to have these three organizations supporting our local volunteer fire department in Ascension Parish," stated Chief LeBlanc.