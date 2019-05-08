Check out these events at area branches of the Ascension Parish Library.
UNDERSTANDING OSTEOARTHRITIS: Dr. Matthew Copple, an orthopedic surgeon, will discuss the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, and treatment options, at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9. at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. For information or to register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
UPCYCLING COTTON T-SHIRTS: People who would like to reduce waste can learn ways to upcycle old cotton T-shirts into new accessories during a program at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. To register, call the library at (225) 673-8699.
KANJI KLUB: Adults ages 18 and up will create dreamcatchers during a Kanji Klub gathering at 6 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Snacks will be served, and there will be an anime showing. The Kanji Klub is dedicated to expanding creativity and cultural appreciation through anime and pop culture-related crafting. For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
ASK A LAWYER: Attorneys affiliated with the Pro Bono Project of the Baton Rouge Bar Association will be available for one-on-one 15-minute sessions for legal advice on a first-come, first-served basis from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. For information, call (225) 647-3955.
POCAHONTAS: THE LOUISIANA CONNECTION: Historian Yvonne Lewis Day will discuss the myths surrounding Pocahontas, and her surprising connection to Louisiana, at 6:30 p.m. May 21 at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
"HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON" The family film "How to Train Your Dragon" will be screened at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052 to register.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public this month are:
- Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 9
- The Church Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 9
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 10
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 10
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 14
- Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 15
- Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 16
- Tureau’s Grocery Store, 44463 La. 431, St. Amant, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 17
- Darrow Community Center, 37112 Martin Luther King St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 17
- Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 23
- The Church Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 23
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 24
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 24
- Tanger Outlets Center, 2410 Tanger Blvd., Gonzales, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25
- Jambalaya Festival, 219 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 26
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 28.
The schedule is subject to change. For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
BOOKS FOR PRESCHOOLERS: The Ascension Parish Library is participating in the 1,000 books before kindergarten program, which provides an easy and fun way to help little ones develop early literacy skills. Reading to children helps them gain the confidence to become strong readers. The goal is to read 1,000 books to children before they start kindergarten.
Register at any Ascension Parish Library location or online at myapl.beanstack.org. Reading can be tracked online or with a print copy of a reading log available at the library. Families that register will get a free storybook to get them started, and fun prizes along the way. For more information on this program, please contact the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, in Galvez at (225) 622-3339, or in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.