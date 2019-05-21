Ascension Catholic High School graduation was held May 11, 2019 at Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville. CapToss: Graduates celebrate by throwing their caps after the graduation ceremony. 7381: Bishop Michael Duca addresses the Class of 2019. If you need any others, please let me know. Photos by Michael Tortorich.
Ascension Catholic High School graduation was held May 11, 2019 at Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville. CapToss: Graduates celebrate by throwing their caps after the graduation ceremony. 7381: Bishop Michael Duca addresses the Class of 2019. If you need any others, please let me know. Photos by Michael Tortorich.
Provided photo by by Michael Tor
Ascension Christian High School graduate KamBrean Lashaun Verner graduates magna cum laude from Ascension Christian High School.
Provided photo by Beth D. Wilson
Friends praying together after East Ascension High School's graduation ceremony are, fom left, Cherisn Brown, Danae Jackson, Zaria Stewart, Kennedy Barnes and Kylie LeBlanc.
Provided photo by Tasheba Leblanc
Nicholas Birdwell consoles his younger sister, Madison Birdwell, after the Dutchtown High graduation.
Provided photo by Michael Birdwell
Donaldsonville High School Valedictorian Jada Butler
Provided Photo
Alli Furlow and Chase Dimm after St. Amant High School's graduation ceremony. The couple has been dating since eighth grade.
Provided photo by Traci Furlow
Dutchtown High graduating senior Olivia Francois, center, celebrates during May 16's commencement ceremony.
Provided Photo
Alli Furlow shows off her diploma after St. Amant High School's graduation ceremony in The Pit.
Provided photo by Traci Furlow
Cherish Brown celebrates at the East Ascension High School graduation.
Provided photo by Tasheba Leblanc
Donaldsonville High baseball coach Garrett Maum, center, with players Charles Brown, left and Timothy Campbell.
Provided Photo
Having a moment after the East Ascension High School graduation ceremony are, from left, Cherisn Brown, Zaria Stewart, Kennedy Barnes and Kylie LeBlanc.
Provided photo by Tasheba Leblanc
St. Amant High graduate Ahquainn Smith celebrates after receiving his diploma.
Provided Photo
Donaldsonville High School salutatorian Keian Joseph, left, with coach Garrett Maum.
Provided Photo
Bishop Michael Duca addresses the Ascension Catholic High School Class of 2019 during graduation on May 11 at Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville.
Provided photo by Michael Tortorich
Donaldsonville High School graduate Porsha Butler laughs with friends during last week's graduation ceremony.
Provided Photo
East Ascension graduate Carlee Renee Duplessis runs across Spartan Stadium after her graduation ceremony last week.
Provided Photo by Jacqueline DeLatte
Dutchtown High graduate Ethan DeFrances, right, hugs his mother Jennifer DeFrances after graduation.
Provided Photo
East Ascension High School graduates, from left, Jazmyne Jasper, Rafael Jackson and Danae Jackson during the commencement exercises.
Provided Photo
East Ascension High School co-valedictorian and Early College Option graduate Emily Russell.
Provided Photo
Donaldsonville High School coach Garrett Maum, left, with graduate Aquinton Francis.
Provided Photo
Donaldsonville coach Garrett Maum with graduate Tre’von Mitchell.
Provided Photo
St. Amant High School graduate and Ascension Parish High School Student of the Year Reace Dedon waits in line to receive her diploma.