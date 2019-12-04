SORRENTO - One person was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday after a train hit a truck on La. 22 near Main Street in Sorrento, officials said.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Allison Hudson said the injured person had been traveling in the truck, but couldn't confirm if the person was the driver or a passenger.
The incident happened about 1:30 p.m., closing off La. 22 at Main Street. The highway, a major local thoroughfare, remained closed a portion of La. 22 at mid-afternoon and the Sheriff's Office said it's not yet known when it will be re-opened.