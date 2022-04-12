Court cases filed in Ascension Parish March 21-25:
CIVIL SUITS
Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Justin Sealy aka Justin P. Sealy, enforce mortgage.
Anthony Naya v. Ace American Insurance Co., Michael J. Jeansonne and Turner Industries Group LLC, damages.
Autovest LLC v. Sharon M. Davis, executory judgment.
University of Louisiana v. Takara R. Williams, executory judgment.
Douglas Family Holdings Inc. dba Rescue Rooftop v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Lanna Burns v. Joseph C. Lockwood, Shelly M. Lockwood and Hagerty Insurance Agency LLC, damages.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Kathleen A. Theis Cannedy, executory process.
GMFS LLC v. Chantelle Vavasseur Collier, executory process.
Devin Messenger v. Southern Fidelity Insurance Co., damages.
Larekia Brown v. Bridget Hanna, mandamus.
Bank of America NA v. Leroy J. Williams, open account.
Angela Cabrera v. Progressive Insurance Co. and Andrew Woolwine, damages.
Main Street Acquisition Corp. v. Carenta Franklin, executory judgment.
Bank of America NA v. Dixie Vaughn, open account.
Citibank Na v. Karin A. Lambert, open account.
Kacey Tullier and Jennifer Tullier v. Dr. Christopher M. Woodard, Lake Urgent Care Ascension LLC dba Urgent Care Galvez Lake, damages.
Sheila Allen, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Randall Sherrow, UIFSA.
Maria Alvarado, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Wistong Sanchez, UIFSA.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Justin F. Bottger, executory process.
Steven Thrash and Katty Thrash v. Imperial Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. and Ismael Lopez, damages.
Miguel A. Elias and A. Elias Aplc Miguel v. Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Our Lady of The Lake Hospital Inc. and Dr. Kenneth D. Pace, DC, LLC, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Ronald Kelly Scott Jr. v. Sadie Marie Scott, divorce.
Ebony Hall Jones v. Jacob Jones, divorce.
Tina Rios Henry v. Johnny Ray Henry, divorce.
White Tatanisha Hookfin and Tatanisha Hookfin White v. Craig Joseph White, divorce.
Courtney Braxton, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brent Harris, paternity.
Raley Rene Denham v. David Lewis Ledford Jr., divorce.
Swavia Smith v. Tramane Landry, divorce.
Laquesha Joseph Butler v. Charles Ray Butler, divorce.
Tara Carrier, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joseph Lessard, child support.
Jamyrah Jackson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Xavier Coleman, child support.
Raylynn Guitreau, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kevin Lazo, child support.
Megan Brandenstein, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jeremy Kilmer, child support.
Keanga Martin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Christopher Martin, child support.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Milton Wayne Parker
Succession of Anthony James Bruno Jr.
Succession of Bernadette M. Ancar Duplessis
Succession of Murphy John Gautreau Sr.
Succession of Jeanette Savoy Gautreau
Succession of Charles Wayne Dunaway
Succession of Henry Smith Sr.
Succession of Mickie J. Morgan
Succession of Bryan Joseph Haydel Sr.
Succession of Raphael Juneau Sr.
Succession of Nell R. Babin Gautreau
Succession of Theresa Wilson Thibodeaux