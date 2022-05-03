Three educators have been appointed to open principal and assistant principal posts in Ascension Parish schools:
- Allison Brignac as principal of Lake Elementary School
- Dineska McZeal as assistant principal of East Ascension High School
- Timmy Chiquet as assistant principal of Donaldsonville High School.
"We are so grateful to have tremendous leadership capacity in our school district. These three professionals have chosen to explore new opportunities, and we know they will do a fantastic job at their respective schools," said Superintendent David Alexander.
Allison Brignac
Originally from Bogalusa, Brignac is a 23-year educator and national board-certified teacher.
Brignac began her career in Ascension Parish 21 years ago at St. Amant High School, where she taught for seven years. She worked in Donaldsonville schools for another six years, including two years at Lowery Middle and four years at Donaldsonville High as a mentor teacher.
She then moved to East Ascension High to serve as a teacher-coach for two years before returning to Donaldsonville High as a master teacher. In her most recent position, Brignac served as an assistant principal at East Ascension High for five years.
"I'd like to thank Mr. Alexander, School Board members, and central office staff for their support and confidence in me," said Brignac. "It is a little bittersweet to leave East Ascension, which has been home for several years, but I am very excited to start this new journey at Lake."
Brignac earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics education from Louisiana Tech University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. She is married to Jay Brignac, supervisor of information technology with the school district. They have a daughter, Chloe.
Dineska McZeal
A native of Lutcher, McZeal is a former electrical engineer who worked at Lucent Technologies. She began her educational career as a math teacher at Lutcher High School and continued to serve in the St. James Parish school system for six additional years at St. James High.
Her career in Ascension began in 2009 as an algebra and geometry teacher at East Ascension High. During her time there, she served as a mentor teacher, an instructional leadership team member, and eight years as an assistant coach for the Lady Spartans basketball team that included a state championship title.
In 2020, McZeal became a master teacher at Donaldsonville High and was named an assistant principal at the school in 2021.
"Thank you for this opportunity to serve the East Ascension community," said McZeal. "What it is all about for me is serving our teachers and students, building those relationships and helping them meet their goals whether that is academic or professional goals."
She earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Southern University, alternative certification from Nicholls State University, and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
McZeal and her husband, Ron, have three children: Dexter, Diniaa and D'Ron.
Timmy Chiquet
A native of Donaldsonville, Chiquet has worked at the school for the past 18 years as a teacher, coach, in-school suspension presider and graduation coach.
"I am overjoyed and so enthused," said Chiquet. "It is an honor to serve our kids, and I assure you the No. 1 priority for me will always be the students of Donaldsonville High School, particularly how can I best prepare them for tomorrow, the next day and life after school."
Chiquet earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from LSU and a master's degree in education from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
He is married to Kristy Chiquet, a teacher at Prairieville Middle School. They have two sons, Hunter and Peyton.