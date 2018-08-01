Twenty-eight college students are getting an up-close look at BASF Geismar through summer internships.
“Through this program we are creating a diverse pipeline of talent and providing the opportunity for students to develop professional skills while learning more about BASF in the process,” said Tom Yura, BASF senior vice president and general manager of the Geismar site.
The interns came from universities around the nation for the three-month program, which allows them to apply technical skills and knowledge to real situations.
The internships provide opportunities for volunteerism such as BASF-sponsored Dreamnight at Baton Rouge Zoo for pediatric cancer patients and Volunteer Ascension’s Special Tuesdays for area special needs adults, a news release said.
Ashley Scardina, an LSU mechanical engineering student, was one of the interns helping at Dreamnight. It was one of her favorite experiences so far in her internship.
“Seeing kids smile because of our efforts was the ultimate reward,” she said.
Along with Scardina, the interns and their majors include:
LSU: Peyton Kuhn, actuarial science; Taylor Brown, Stephen “Parker” Cannon, Hayden Johnson, Jubril Kogas, Miguel Nabatilan, Colleen Slade, Bradley Watson and Casey Wick, chemical engineering; Kendall Ravey, computer science; Allison Jones, construction management; Mohammed K. Mohammed and Zachary Prevost, electrical engineering; Anna Deshotels, Dillion Ellender, Megan LeBlanc and Dylan Stephens, mechanical engineering; and Katy Debellevue, petroleum engineering
LOUISIANA TECH UNIVERSITY: David Ferrell, chemical engineering; and Andie Anseman, supply chain management
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY: Keva Powell, mechanical engineering
UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA AT LAFAYETTE: Maci Gauthreaux and Chase Naquin, chemical engineering
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN: Peter Bongiorni, environmental engineering
UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH: Marade Bergen, chemical engineering
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS-AUSTIN: Jose Arriaga and Aditi Rajgopal, chemical engineering