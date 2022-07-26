The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 14-21:
July 14
Mackyon, Brian Keith: 35756 Coco Road, Geismar; Age: 54; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, Jennifer Nicole: 39389 Bayridge Drive, Prairieville; Age: 38; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Messina, Ashley Marie: 408 E. Rome St., Gonzales; Age: 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Middleton, Brandon Michael: 43369 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant
Allen, Skyler J.: 111 Riche Towne Lane, Napoleonville; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Weaver, Patrick Maurice: 3323 Morrice Duncan Drive, New Orleans; Age: 31; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, no seat belt, false certificates, driver must be licensed, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, driving on roadway laned for traffic
July 15
Miles, Anthony Katrell: 14385 Tulip Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lanoux, Lacey Rae: 43480 Talley Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Prados, Edrick Jude, 43480 Talley Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Henderson, Keona: 36083 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 21; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Joseph, Gaybrial Marie: 616 Opelousas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; state probation violation
Prestridge, Christopher Lloyd: 16024 Chevernt Ave., Greenwell Springs; Age: 37; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Johnson, Summer Shontel: 41286 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jackson, Laquita: 405 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, simple battery, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Delatte, Jonathan Michael: 4820 Pecan Grove, Port Allen; Age: 40; illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000
July 16
Ambers, Jerome Patrick: 8045 Vincent Road, Denham Springs; Age: 48; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery, two counts violations of protective orders, resisting an officer
Lopez, Ramiro: 41047 Busy Needles Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; animal owner responsibilities, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
July 17
Torres, Jose: 3617 Xanthisma Ave., McAllen, Texas; Age: 42; battery of a dating partner
Rodriguez, Melissa Marie: 1319 N. Willow Ave., Gonzales; Age: 33; parole violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bell, Russell: 405 Houmas St. Apt. A, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Washington, Joshua Shain: 6886 La. 308, Belle Rose; Age: 31; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Higgins, Amanda: 37352 Southwood Village Ave. No. 1904, Prairieville; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders
July 18
Grubb, Ashley Nicole: 40191 Bordeaux St., Prairieville; Age: 35; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Griffin, Mark E.: 18009 Webb Road, Prairieville; Age: 54; stalking
Herren, Jordan W.: 41451 Bess Road, Prairieville; Age: 25; stop signs and yield signs, operating while intoxicated-first
Kelson Jr., Michael Antonio: 3358 Pierre Road, Darrow; Age: 28; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Fontenot, Caleb Brad: 43151 Brittany Road, Sorrento; Age: 40; violations of protective orders
Briones, Jose I.: 924 Bonniebrow Cove, Memphis, Tennessee; Age: 26; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary (vehicle)
Templet, Colby John: 3413 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; simple battery
Abraham, Skyler Marie: address unknown, Lafayette; Age: 21; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image
Muse, Trae: 251 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 23; handling of machine guns unlawful, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons
Jenkins, Myron: 8202 Wood St., St. James; Age: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jacobs, Laniya Elise: 5530 Martin Luther King Parkway, Carville; Age: 20; theft less than $1,000
Paul, Naja Nicole: 1203 Luther King St., Vacherie; Age: 24; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Blain, Cardell Michael: 2924 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 46; obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Darby Jr., Marvin Euguene: 43334 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 27; no passing zone, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
July 19
Schifflin, Philip: 114 Lavender Court, Belle Chasse; Age: 22; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Materre, Lloyd A.: 610 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville; Age: 60; theft less than $1,000
Curtis, Daneisha L.: 30910 Lilac St., Denham Springs; Age: 28; two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Mczeal, Seanwitt Royace: 9369 W. Park Lane, Gonzales; Age: 55; aggravated assault, violations of protective orders, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Mabile, Toby J.: 128 Derek Street, Pierre Part; Age: 37; hold for other agency, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Johnson, D'andre D.: 800 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville; Age: 19; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, assault by drive-by shooting
Painter, Justin: 15147 Stafford Estates, 70G, Gonzales; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Boswell, Brandon Paul: 18182 Old Trail Drive, Prairieville; Age: 37; domestic abuse battery
Lee, Mary: 805 Orange St., Donaldsonville; Age: 53; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Porter, Pedro Antwyne: 500 Bourg St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant
Clements Sr., Jamie: 16207 La. 431, Prairieville; Age: 50; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Armstead, Patrick: 917 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors
Colson, Adam Brian: 43464 Norwood Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; registration of sex offenders, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Dorsey, Zachary: 2433 St. Simon Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
July 20
Johnson, Darrell Rashid: 9120 Hyacinth Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 42; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Holden, Lacey Marlene: 17140 La. 44, No. 10, Prairieville; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery
Davis, Divone Jared: 6038 La. 308, Paincourtville; Age: 31; monetary instrument abuse
Lasyone, Carolyn Sue: 22300 Bueche Road, Holden; Age: 61; theft less than $1,000
Painter, Brett Michael: 42436 Shady Pine Lane, Gonzales; Age: 48; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, vehicle license required, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear-bench warrant
Winbush, Elijah Juquan: 2440 Hebert Drive, Laplace; Age: 21; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Brown, Paris: 1203 S. Park Ave, Gonzales; Age: 19; violations of protective orders
July 21
Jones, Joseph: 929 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; simple assault, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Hebert, Chance Andrew: 102 Lucky St., Plattenville; Age: 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction