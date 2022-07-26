The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 14-21:

July 14

Mackyon, Brian Keith: 35756 Coco Road, Geismar; Age: 54; failure to appear-bench warrant

Jones, Jennifer Nicole: 39389 Bayridge Drive, Prairieville; Age: 38; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Messina, Ashley Marie: 408 E. Rome St., Gonzales; Age: 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

Middleton, Brandon Michael: 43369 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant

Allen, Skyler J.: 111 Riche Towne Lane, Napoleonville; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000

Weaver, Patrick Maurice: 3323 Morrice Duncan Drive, New Orleans; Age: 31; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, no seat belt, false certificates, driver must be licensed, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, driving on roadway laned for traffic

July 15

Miles, Anthony Katrell: 14385 Tulip Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Lanoux, Lacey Rae: 43480 Talley Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

Prados, Edrick Jude, 43480 Talley Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Henderson, Keona: 36083 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 21; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, failure to appear-bench warrant

Joseph, Gaybrial Marie: 616 Opelousas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; state probation violation

Prestridge, Christopher Lloyd: 16024 Chevernt Ave., Greenwell Springs; Age: 37; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance

Johnson, Summer Shontel: 41286 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Jackson, Laquita: 405 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, simple battery, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer

Delatte, Jonathan Michael: 4820 Pecan Grove, Port Allen; Age: 40; illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000

July 16

Ambers, Jerome Patrick: 8045 Vincent Road, Denham Springs; Age: 48; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery, two counts violations of protective orders, resisting an officer

Lopez, Ramiro: 41047 Busy Needles Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; animal owner responsibilities, fugitive-other state jurisdiction

July 17

Torres, Jose: 3617 Xanthisma Ave., McAllen, Texas; Age: 42; battery of a dating partner

Rodriguez, Melissa Marie: 1319 N. Willow Ave., Gonzales; Age: 33; parole violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant

Bell, Russell: 405 Houmas St. Apt. A, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Washington, Joshua Shain: 6886 La. 308, Belle Rose; Age: 31; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Higgins, Amanda: 37352 Southwood Village Ave. No. 1904, Prairieville; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders

July 18

Grubb, Ashley Nicole: 40191 Bordeaux St., Prairieville; Age: 35; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Griffin, Mark E.: 18009 Webb Road, Prairieville; Age: 54; stalking

Herren, Jordan W.: 41451 Bess Road, Prairieville; Age: 25; stop signs and yield signs, operating while intoxicated-first

Kelson Jr., Michael Antonio: 3358 Pierre Road, Darrow; Age: 28; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Fontenot, Caleb Brad: 43151 Brittany Road, Sorrento; Age: 40; violations of protective orders

Briones, Jose I.: 924 Bonniebrow Cove, Memphis, Tennessee; Age: 26; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary (vehicle)

Templet, Colby John: 3413 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; simple battery

Abraham, Skyler Marie: address unknown, Lafayette; Age: 21; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image

Muse, Trae: 251 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 23; handling of machine guns unlawful, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons

Jenkins, Myron: 8202 Wood St., St. James; Age: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant

Jacobs, Laniya Elise: 5530 Martin Luther King Parkway, Carville; Age: 20; theft less than $1,000

Paul, Naja Nicole: 1203 Luther King St., Vacherie; Age: 24; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Blain, Cardell Michael: 2924 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 46; obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Darby Jr., Marvin Euguene: 43334 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 27; no passing zone, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

July 19

Schifflin, Philip: 114 Lavender Court, Belle Chasse; Age: 22; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first

Materre, Lloyd A.: 610 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville; Age: 60; theft less than $1,000

Curtis, Daneisha L.: 30910 Lilac St., Denham Springs; Age: 28; two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Mczeal, Seanwitt Royace: 9369 W. Park Lane, Gonzales; Age: 55; aggravated assault, violations of protective orders, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery

Mabile, Toby J.: 128 Derek Street, Pierre Part; Age: 37; hold for other agency, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000

Johnson, D'andre D.: 800 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville; Age: 19; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, assault by drive-by shooting

Painter, Justin: 15147 Stafford Estates, 70G, Gonzales; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant

Boswell, Brandon Paul: 18182 Old Trail Drive, Prairieville; Age: 37; domestic abuse battery

Lee, Mary: 805 Orange St., Donaldsonville; Age: 53; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000

Porter, Pedro Antwyne: 500 Bourg St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant

Clements Sr., Jamie: 16207 La. 431, Prairieville; Age: 50; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Armstead, Patrick: 917 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors

Colson, Adam Brian: 43464 Norwood Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; registration of sex offenders, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Dorsey, Zachary: 2433 St. Simon Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery-strangulation

July 20

Johnson, Darrell Rashid: 9120 Hyacinth Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 42; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies

Holden, Lacey Marlene: 17140 La. 44, No. 10, Prairieville; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery

Davis, Divone Jared: 6038 La. 308, Paincourtville; Age: 31; monetary instrument abuse

Lasyone, Carolyn Sue: 22300 Bueche Road, Holden; Age: 61; theft less than $1,000

Painter, Brett Michael: 42436 Shady Pine Lane, Gonzales; Age: 48; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, vehicle license required, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear-bench warrant

Winbush, Elijah Juquan: 2440 Hebert Drive, Laplace; Age: 21; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant

Brown, Paris: 1203 S. Park Ave, Gonzales; Age: 19; violations of protective orders

July 21

Jones, Joseph: 929 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; simple assault, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Hebert, Chance Andrew: 102 Lucky St., Plattenville; Age: 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction