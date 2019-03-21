As part of the Interstate 10 widening project, I-10 in Ascension Parish will be down to one lane in both directions from Highland Road to La. 73, for several nights, with the first lane closure beginning Saturday at 7 p.m., the State Department of Transportation and Development said.
Saturday night's single-lane closures will end at 9 a.m. on Sunday, a statement from DOTD said.
All lanes will then be open through Sunday and Sunday night, with the single-lane closures picking up again on the following schedule:
- 8 p.m., March 25 to 5 a.m., March 26.
- 8 p.m., March 26 to 5 a.m., March 27.
- 9 p.m., March 27 to 5 a.m., March 28.