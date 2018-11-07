The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Oct. 25-Nov. 1:
Oct. 25
Mason, Horatio: 23, 118 Woodlawn St., St. Joseph, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, resisting a police officer with force or violence, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of marijuana.
Bleakley, Devon Eugene: 20, 36530 C Braud Road, Prairieville, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Washington, Gilbert L.: 54, 145 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required.
Oct. 26
Olney, Alta Lynn: 34, 41356 Cemetery Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Dearmond, Marc A.: 52, 8500 Pertuis Road, St. Amant, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Dininio, John: 49, 623 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville, simple battery.
Dinino, Kevin M.: 24, 623 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville, simple battery, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Hutchinson, Jason M.: 46, 36180 Beverly Hills, Prairieville, bond revocation, operating while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Campbell, Jonathan Paul: 53, 37205 La. 22, Darrow, failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
Thomas, Cammie L.: 35, 13055 Diversion Canal, St. Amant, state probation violation.
Edmond, Brennan: 19, 41114 Lee Drive, Gonzales, pornography involving juveniles.
Jumonville, Lexi: 21, 40334 Pocorello Drive, Gonzales, criminal conspiracy, simple arson.
Guillot, Larry A.: 37, 43480 Elwin Duhe Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Pack, Larry R.: 37, 1702 Creole St., Laplace, violations of protective orders.
Davis, Carl A.: 28, 2142 W. La. 30, Gonzales, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Barado, Jared W.: 32, 43500 N. Lone Oak St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Lewis, James: 65, 8230 Apple St., New Orleans, vagrancy.
Richmond, Mark: 54, 10042 Tanglewood Drive, Central, parole violation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, felony operating while intoxicated.
Oct. 27
Hymel, Timothy: 59, 9138 Jordan, Denham Springs, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, expired motor vehicle insurance, reckless operation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoid.
Bass, Caleb Daniel: 23, 115 Woodland Blvd., Boerne, Texas, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jones, Major: 25, 11225 Tracy St., St. Amant, operating while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, speeding, driving on right side of road/exceptions.
Roberts, Jake S.: 22, 149 Woodland Ridge, Winnfield, operating while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Morris, Brian: 29, 3371 Main St., Darrow, two counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Carter, Anthony D.: 42, 41109 Merrimac Drive, Sorrento, domestic abuse battery.
Parks, Cleveland Thomas: 37, 1507 S. Lynne Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Hood, James Thomas: 28, 2455 St. John Place, Donaldsonville, careless operation, stop signs and yield signs, further limitations on passing on the left, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, flight from an officer.
Hazelton Jr., Neil Ewin: 56, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, 2, Prairieville, probation violation parish, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Gibbs, Christopher L.: 36, 1210 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Oct. 28
Coco, Antonio Jerod: 38, 15005 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court, battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of heroin, turning movements and required signals, vehicle of nonresident owner used regularly in business in state, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, expired motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required.
Webb, Chiquita: 39, 7271 Airline Highway, 256, Baton Rouge, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, possession of heroin.
Richard Jr., Tyrone P.: 32, 104 Palm Drive, 55, Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bolvilo, Cirilo: 29, 12339 Deck Blvd., Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, no seat belt, driver must be licensed, traffic control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Leonard, Chesney Khalan: 32, 8113 Tuscaloosa Ave., Port Allen, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate.
Cantu, Benito: 1512 Coontrap Road, 3, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Fitman, Codi J.: 23, 13243 La. 431, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
McMillan, Tywarnd Tmoko: 44, 44506 Braud St., Sorrento, false imprisonment/offender armed with dangerous weapon, sexual battery, second-degree sexual battery, first-degree rape.
Pitre, Adam J.: 33, 17115 Mitchell Road, French Settlement, failure to appear in court.
Friedley, Perry Roy: 20, 42245 Moody Dixon Road, 5, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Watis, Thaddeus Parnell: 41, 10067 Clark Road, Gonzales, second-degree battery.
Oct. 29
Bloodworth, William Joseph: 35, 18300 Craig St., Prairieville, misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things, failure to appear in court.
Lomas, Colby: 17, 1325 N. Willow St., Gonzales, surety, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, flight from an officer.
Wiltz, Blake Anthony: 35, 13391 Dooley Road, Gonzales, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.
Berthelot, Dustin Joseph: 34, 18165 John Broussard Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery, second-degree battery.
Goetzman, Darryl W.: 49, 45272 Oliver Road, St. Amant, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Bosley Jr., Rodriguez: 17, 519 Hamilton St., Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Marix III, Maurice: 57, 2800 July St., 39, Baton Rouge, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Cantrell Jr., Walter A.: 65, 315 Lafourche St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Fontenot, Glen J.: 56, 47021 La. 22, 6, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft, forgery.
Rheams, Ray Henderson: 57, 832 S. George Ave., Gonzales, parole violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Bernard, Braxton J.: 21, 308 Williams St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, felony aggravated flight from an officer, taillamps, traffic control signals, reckless operation.
Dugas, Brady: 33, 41490 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, Bond Revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Davis, Mason: 17, 18265 Lake Harbor Lane, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Oct. 30
Foreman, Frederick L.: 39, 16105 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, aggravated battery.
Cummings, Janna Rae: 29, 41125 Lakeway Cove Ave., Gonzales, monetary instrument abuse, two counts of possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Rice, Joey Thomas: 28, 40177 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, state probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Uhrbach, Todd: 58, 8435 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, felony theft.
London, Kelvin: 31, 14442 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Turner, Antonio Deandre: 29, 23013 Hughes Road, Zachary, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Cantrelle III, Walter Anthony: 43, 1741 St. Patrick St., 159, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Street, Anthony: 19, 1215 St. Vincent St., A, Donaldsonville, second-degree battery.
Thompson, Tony Thomasis: 38, 35780 Thompson Road, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Green, Langston: 26, 615 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Alsay, Glyndale Lee: 32, 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Bennett, Mason: 23, 206 Centerville St., Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Oct. 31
Owens, Willie Michael: 52, 2539 W. La. 30, Gonzales, resisting a police officer with force or violence, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Givens, Montrell Augustine: 29, 7718 Quaker St., New Orleans, felony illegal possession of stolen things, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Sterling, Michael L.: 53, 6625 Snowden Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Callender III, John Albert: 23, 45087 Huntington Drive, St. Amant, simple assault.
Jones, Lynette Denise: 31, 4343 Denham St., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Fontenot, Scott D.: 43, 15164 Creekview Drive, Gonzales, careless operation, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Landry, Stacy Lee: 42, 1305 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
LeBlanc Jr., Michael Lee: 30, 1204 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Ahles, Jeremy Jason: 42, 22578 Walker S. Road, Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Landry, Jason P.: 37, 1305 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Belanger, Chad Lee: 37, 13471 Adam Templet Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Givens, Travon Demond: 21, 1475 N. 26th St., Baton Rouge, two counts of criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, two counts of felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Elfer, Melissa Ann: 33, 9142 Schexnaydre St., Convent, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 1
Castjohn, Casey Dean: 46, 37449 La. 74, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Chambers, Benjamine L.: 37, 15413 Seven Pines Ave., Baton Rouge, simple burglary/all others, misdemeanor theft.
Thomas, Jquan: 18, 3375 Courtland Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle, misdemeanor theft, theft of a firearm.
Stewart, Brydon: 38, 37144 La. 942, Darrow, failure to appear in court.
Nguyen, Luong: 37, 2249 Acadia Park Circle, Katy, Texas, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, obscenity.