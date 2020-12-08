The 2020 football season in Ascension Parish will certainly never be forgotten. From the novel coronavirus, contact tracing, cancellations and quarantines, being able to have a season was a victory.
Five of the six teams in the parish made the playoffs. The measure of success is normally how deep a team can advance. However, with so many games being canceled for COVID-19, just the fact that the parish teams got to play an abbreviated schedule was a success in my eyes.
The regular season started in October with a scheduled eight-game season and a full playoff bracket. St Amant, Dutchtown and East Ascension high schools participated in the Class 5A bracket, with the Griffins and Spartans winning their first-round games before losing to quality opponents in the regional round. Donaldsonville also won its first-round matchup before losing to perennial playoff contender Madison Prep.
Ascension Catholic was seeded at fourth in Division IV, the highest seed of all parish teams. The Bulldogs lost to Cedar Creek 22-21; they were stopped on a game-winning, 2-point try in the waning seconds.
Senior football players had to deal with the possibility of not having their final season due to a pandemic and health concerns. Coaches and players prepared for a season that was not guaranteed. Just the fact that they were dedicated enough and had enough faith in that a football season would be played is amazing to me.
Seniors will turn in their equipment and do a final sign-out from a game that some of them have played since they were 6 years old. Some of the seniors will have a chance to play college football, but most will move on to other things not related to football.
Covering this football season was unlike any other. The one thing that I learned was that nothing is guaranteed or promised. Players learned to not take any games for granted. The possibility of their shortened season being even shorter was always on their mind.
As we close this 2020 season, we should be thankful for getting to this point. No team in the parish will walk away with a state championship, but they will leave with memories to last a lifetime. What 2021 will have in store for us, no one knows. The memories of 2020 will always be there, and that’s not a bad thing.
Signing on the line
Two St. Amant High senior softball players have signed scholarship papers.
Julia Kramer signed her letter of intent to play softball with Nicholls State University, and Sophie Smith has signed to play with Webber International University in Florida.