Hundreds of alumni, students and teachers descended upon East Ascension High School Saturday to day good-bye to their beloved campus its buildings are set to be demolished in June.
The event, “One Last Stroll,” invited alumni and staff dating back to the campus’ founding in 1966 to reminisce on legacy of the Gonzales high school.
East Ascension High Principal Lauren Avery said the idea came from a class reunion during which alumni requested a tour. Hearing their stories inspired her to open the event up to the wider public.
Avery organized “One Last Stroll” with help from current and former teachers, including Jamie Andrews, a social studies teacher since 1994 who's in charge of spirit groups on campus.
“As a social studies teacher, I feel one of my roles is to get kids to love their community, to love their high school is to mean they’ll love their community as adults and maybe become more productive citizens,” she said. “And this is the visualization of that happening.”
In the halls of the main school building, known as The Mall, mementos of the past were on display — banners, uniforms, merchandise. Former students, some into their 70s, took pictures with a retro Spartan costume next to the trophy case.
The event felt like a family reunion, with attendees feasting on jambalaya lunches and projectors across campus flashing a slideshow with pictures from throughout the school's history.
The gathering took place in a building slated for demolition in June to make way for a new facility, said Louis Saab, a representative from CSRS, which will help the Ascension Parish School Board construct the 105,000-square-foot replacement, which is expected to break ground in August and take 18 months to complete.
But the memories of the school will survive, attendees said.
Ronnie Robinson, who graduated from EA in 1977, donated several pieces of memorabilia from his tenure at the school, including pins from various clubs he belonged to and a T-shirt featuring the names of his entire 483-student class.
For Joshua and Tanya McMichael, who graduated with the class of 2000, EA was where they fell in love before marrying and moving to Baton Rouge, where they went on to raise a family.
“This will always be part of our past and our future,” Joshua said.
Tanya wore her husband’s old letterman jacket from his time playing trombone in the band, a place that “gave (him) a place to belong in a place where (he) didn’t feel like he belonged most of the time.”
For others, the event represented a triumph of the community East Ascension has built over the years.
“It’s bittersweet in the fact that the physical building is going, but it’s amazing to see the community outpouring and seeing people with tears in their eyes when they’re looking at pictures from the ‘60s, ‘70s and the ‘80s,” Melissa Spruill, a U.S. history teacher from 1995 to 2015, said. “And just the love they have for East Ascension High School and the impact it’s made on the community.”
As of January, Spruill works as a behavioral and educational interventionalist. “I’m a school mom,” she said with a smile.
Despite chilly temperatures, some brave alumni took part in a longtime EA tradition, the pond jump.
The event ended with a walking parade down Irma Boulevard to the Jay Patterson Baseball Tournament, where the EA baseball team wore replicas of the uniforms worn by the first team in the spring of 1967.