In February, Sheriff Bobby Webre named Wanda August as honorary sheriff for the first quarter of 2021.
August is a 1984 graduate of Donaldsonville High School and a 1987 graduate of Southern University where she received a bachelor’s degree in radio and TV broadcasting. August received her Master of Arts degree in mass media in 1988 from Southern and then received a Master of Social Work in 2004 from the University of New Orleans.
"Wanda August has dedicated her life to service and helping others," Webre said in a news release.
She is a member of the Ascension Parish Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.; the Southern University Alumni Association Tri-Parish Chapter; Louisiana Association of Educators; Zoning and Planning Board for the city of Donaldsonville; and a member of the committee on Equality Inclusion, and Social Justice for the city of Donaldsonville.
"We are most proud of her continued efforts and support at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, the city of Donaldsonville, and Ascension Parish,” Webre said.