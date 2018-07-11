Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between June 25-29:
CIVIL SUITS
Athens Adalynn Moses v. Tutorship, tutorship.
American Express National Bank v. Justin Fanguy, open account.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Larrie Borel, open account.
Island Financial Services LLC v. Melvin Holmes Jr., deficiency judgment.
United Rental Inc. v. Design Properties and Homes LLC and R. Wayne Close, open account.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Jodie Landry, promissory note.
Cavalry SPV I LLC and Citibank NA v. Brian D. Chandler, open account.
Island Financial Services LLC v. Marquita J. West, promissory note.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Jodie Landry, promissory note.
PCA Acquisitions V LLC v. Kelly Whittington, executory judgment.
Veronica Sowell aka Veronica A. Mott aka Veronica Aloysius Mott, structured settlement.
Darryl Wayne Jones v. State of Louisiana, damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Holly S. Roddy, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sarah Darbone, open account.
TD Bank USA NA v. Danielle R. Hughes, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Darrick Tyrone Delmore, forfeiture/seizure.
Dixie Electric Membership Corp. v. Cameron Sellers, State Farm Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., Tetron Millien, David Latino Trucking LLC and Houston Specialty Insurance Co., damages.
Acadiana Development of Gonzales LLC v. Titled Kilt of Gonzales LLC, breach of contract.
Quinton Renfro v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.and Bridgit M. Melancon, damages.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. v. Andre J. Zachary and Tamara Y. Bova, executory process.
Ascension Credit Union v. Barbara Kyzar and John Kyzar, executory process.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Christi Head, monies due.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Roderick Lewis, monies due.
United Community Bank v. Dustin J. Trosclair, executory process.
Jessica Wiebbecke and Department of Children and Family Services v. Everette Pedescleaux, Uniform Interstate Family Support Act.
Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Kirsti N. Riney, executory process.
GMFS LLC v. Judy Gauthreaux LeBlanc and Duane Edward LeBlanc, executory process.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC and Prosper Funding LLC v. Tai Nguyen, promissory note.
Bengal Transportation Services LLC, Bengal Crane & Rigging LLC and Bengal Logistics Services LLC v. Forege Fabrication Services LLC, open account.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Emily Lindstrom Fehn, executory process.
Campus Federal Credit Union v. Mirna A. Mapp, executory judgment.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Julia Hill, possessory action.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Tellisa Sims, monies due.
Xavier University of Louisiana v. Karly K. Perkins and Libby Perkins, promissory note.
Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage v. Louis Joseph Wells II aka Louis J. Wells II aka Louis Wells II, Lisa Boteler Wells aka Lisa B. Wells aka Lisa Wells, executory process.
Conn Appliances Inc. and Conns v. Jazmun Lathers, open account.
Individual on behalf of Roschella Wilson v. Ascension Parish School System, A. Driver, B. Monitor and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
First Street Mortgage Ltd. v. Jimmy Watson and Sandra Miley Watson, executory process.
Leticia Hannah v. DG Louisiana LLC, Dollar General Store and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Regions Bank v. Linda L. Parker aka Linda Lumpkin Parker, Ronald W. Parker, succession of Ronald W. Parker and Ronald Wayne Parker (deceased), executory process.
State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., Katie Guedry and Jeremy P. Guedry v. Corona De Mexico Sa De Cv Porcelana, Lamosa Sa De Cv Sanitarios, Vortens Inc., AIG Property Casualty Co., Zurich American Insurance Co., Federal Insurance Co. and Seller XYZ, damages.
Bank of America v. Gary Commander and Jerine Bockelman, executory process.
Amcap Mortgage Ltd v. Christopher Owens and Victoria Owens, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Helen Smith and Department of Children and Family Services v. Temario Fobbs, paternity.
Rick Banker v. Tamara Browning Banker, divorce.
Barbara Marting Brown v. James B. Brown, divorce.
Charity M. Zeringue Followell v. Jeremy Paul Followell, divorce.
Lajuan Brown Delmore v. Raphael Delmore, divorce.
Monique Glober and Department of Children and Family Services v. Ornthal Thomas, child support.
Ashley Rockforte and Department of Children and Family Services v. Ryan Thomason, child support.
Heather Jasper and Department of Children and Family Services v. Paul Anderson, child support.
Chase Templet and Department of Children and Family Services v. Paige Moreau, child support.
Jonetra Roy and Department of Children and Family Services and v. Randy Smith, child support.
Department of Children and Family Services v. Brandi Maisonneuve, child support.
Jacqueline Shorter and Department of Children and Family Services v. Demetrious Vaughn, child support.
Jordan T. Jackson v. Lopez Alma Rosa Mendez, divorce.
McKayla St. Romain and Department of Children and Family Services v. Cole Villeneuve, child support.
Ebony Bailey and Department of Children and Family Services v. Jonathan Campbell, child support.
Christian Lodge and Department of Children and Family Services v. Carlos Williams Jr., child support.
Rickeisha Williams and Department of Children and Family Services v. Anthony Herron Sr., child support.
Ebony Holmes and Department of Children and Family Services v. Pedro Perez, child support.
Fonisha Lomas and Department of Children and Family Services v. Chester Vannorman, child support.
Bernard Geason Jr. v. Laronda M. Bolding, paternity.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Wilfred A. Ourso Jr.
Succession of Corine Johnson Stewart
Succession of Walbert M. Gilbert Jr.
Succession of Clyde Thaddeus Julien
Succession of Harold E. Hambrick Jr.