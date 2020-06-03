City of Donaldsonville leaders and dignitaries joined together on Memorial Day to place a wreath at the veterans monument in front of the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville.
Mayor Leroy Sullivan led the ceremony, which began with a brief procession from City Hall to the monument.
A moment of silence was observed for the men and women who have lost their lives in service to their country. Taps was also played in their honor. A brief prayer followed for members of the military.