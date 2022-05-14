Learn about summer art classes during the River Region Art Association's Super Summer Art Program Sign-up on May 21.
The free program is set from noon to 4 p.m. at the group's Gonzales gallery.
Artists and instructors for the summer art program will be on hand to meet potential students. They'll host a tour of the association's gallery and outline some of the projects that students will complete in the various weeks of the summer program.
"It’s a great time to familiarize parents and kids with the gallery and ask questions of the artists and members," a news release said.
Parents and students and their families are invited to attend. Registration forms will be available for sign-up or can be obtained at the group's Facebook page or at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
For information, call (225) 644-8496 and leave a message.