Father-daughter dance
Tickets are going fast for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office first Father-Daughter Dance set for 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Trade Mart building at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Tickets are $40, and daughters are admitted for no fee.
The dance, which features food, music, dancing, a photo booth and face-painting, is a benefit for the Iris Domestic Violence Center.
For tickets, call (225) 621-8653 or email ahudson@ascensionsheriff.com.
On the links
Support the first DBall Golf Scramble on Oct 15 at the Santa Maria Gold Course benefiting the Dutchtown High School cheerleaders.
Play is $149 per person or $549 for a four-person team.
The cheerleaders are raising money to pay for a trip to a national competition at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.
Deadline to enter is Oct. 5. Call (225) 744-3777 for ticket information.
Registration is underway for the Ascension Chamber's 21st annual golf tournament for its Leadership Ascension program.
The tourney is Oct. 15 at the Pelican Points links Course. Registration is $550 per team.
For information, call Liz Laurent at (225) 647-7487 or email LLaurent@ascensionchamber.com
Scam alert
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is receiving reports of scammers who are attempting to have victims pay a fine to avoid jail time.
The scammers call the victims and identify themselves as a deputy or investigator with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. They tell the victims to pay money they apparently owe to the Sheriff's Office, for certain services.
In a further attempt at legitimacy, the caller gives the victim a telephone number to call to verify that the caller is indeed a member of the law enforcement community.The number given just calls the scammers back, rendering the "verification" pointless.
Sheriff Wiley reminds you that his office does not operate in this manner and will never call to collect money for fines or warrants.
If you receive a call like this, do not send money or divulge personal information to the caller. Simply hang up. You can always call the sheriff’s office at (225) 621-8300 to report these calls.