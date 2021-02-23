In an effort to continue its mission to reward and inspire excellence in education, The Ascension Fund is accepting grant applications .
All educators with Ascension public schools can apply. The grants are open to all fields of study with the intent to support innovative and creative methods of learning.
The Ascension Fund offers two types of grants: individual Teacher Grants in the amount of $500 or $1,000 and School Impact Grants in the amount of $2,500.
For more information or to simply apply, visit www.ascensionfund.com or call Jennifer deFrances at (225) 290-3322. The deadline to apply is at 4:30 p.m. May 1.