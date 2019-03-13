Hayride publisher to address Ascension GOP roundtable
Scott McKay, publisher of the internet political newspaper The Hayride, will be the featured speaker at the March Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The roundtable will be held on Thursday, March 21, at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Republican candidates for upcoming elections are welcome to attend.
Cost for the lunch is $22. The event is open to the public, and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested, RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com.
Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.
Sportsman Show
The Louisiana Sportsman Show starts at noon Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The show, billed as Louisiana's premier outdoor show, continues from noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The show will feature acres of boats, fishing and hunting equipment, ATVs, tractors and lawn equipment, and activities. Also featuring Splash Dogs and a Kids Zone. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for ages 12-6, kids ages 5 and under get in free. Visit lamardixonexpocenter.com.
Bulls, band, barrels
The Bulls, Band and Barrels Tour comes to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The event features bull riding, barrel racing and a freestyle bullfight with a special appearance by Chris Shivers.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the pre-party, with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are $25; kids 12 and under, $12; dirt floor seat, $40. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2SUbQMg. For more information, visit facebook.com/bullsbandsandbarrels.
Arc of East Ascension gala planned
Retired Sheriff Jeff Wiley will be the guest speaker at a fundraising gala benefiting the Arc of East Ascension at 6 p.m. March 29 at Mike Anderson's Seafood, 1500 La. 30 West, Gonzales.
Admission is $50. To make a reservation, contact Sharon Morris at sharonm@eatel.net or (225) 621-2005 by March 22.