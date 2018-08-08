Hundreds of children received free haircuts and styling Saturday just in time for the start of school at Anointed Hands Trichology Center for Hair Loss’ 10th annual Back 2 School N Style at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The event was a joint effort by Anointed Hands Trichology Center LLC, professional stylists, barbers, and volunteers.
The services available to children included shampoo and style or blow dry for girls and haircuts for boys. Free games, breakout sessions, vendor booths and door prizes were offered throughout the day.
Ynohtna Tureaud, owner of Anointed Hands, is the founder of the event.
“The event started 10 years ago with the help of a few local stylists serving about 50 kids,” Tureaud said. “It’s grown so much, because last year more than 300 kids were served.”
Tureaud’s mother, Marcia Pierre, co-coordinator of the event, said, “We bring families together to show parents how to interact with their children, and we are all one big family.
“We try to educate the children on how to groom themselves with their hair, dressing and proper hygiene,” Pierre said. “In the breakout sessions, we talk about bullying, stress in school and ways to eat healthy.”
Marie Richardson, of Gonzales, brought her three children, Jessie 7, Amira, 6, and Jeremy, 3, to the event.
“I saw the advertisement on Facebook, and with school supplies being so expensive, I thought this would be a fun activity and get my children’s hair cut,” Richardson said. “It’s just a great idea and a good way to give help for a lot of single moms like myself.”
Ten years ago, the event started off with one barber and three stylists. This year, 10 barbers and 20 stylists participated, according to Pierre.
Volunteers were also on hand to help children play games at booths. Natasha Jones, of Prairieville, manned the basketball booth along with her son, Tyler Brown, 10.
A first-year volunteer, Jones, who holds the title of Ms. Full-Figured USA LA Plus, said the day is about giving back to the community.
“I think today will help give the students and parents a positive outlook on life and get them ready for the start of school,” Jones said. “Everybody here today’s main goal is to help children.”
Joyce Reed, store manager of the La. 30 Gonzales Walgreens, has volunteered every year since the event started. She brought a group of volunteers to help as well.
The Walgreens booth offered free flu shots, blood and glucose testing and other health screenings.
“The Gonzales-area is home for me,” Reed said. “The first year I lived in Sorrento, and the event was held there. Each year it’s become bigger and bigger. I always look forward to giving back to the community.
“This is something participants don’t have to pay for and that’s awesome. The store always likes to take part in community events.”
For more information about Anointed Hands Trichology Center for Hair Loss, visit www.ahtcforhairloss.com.